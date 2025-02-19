This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Irvine chapter.

Sometimes, sitting down to watch a good movie can temporarily fix all the problems in your life. With so much going on in the world, movies have been a great form of escapism and entertainment to keep me afloat lately. There’s just something magical about gathering on the couch with a cozy blanket and a compelling story to take your mind off of the real world for two hours or so.

There’s a definite nostalgia factor at play here, but these are 8 feel-good movies (in no particular order) that I love watching when I need a pick-me-up. I promise they’re guaranteed to leave a smile on your face.

A true classic. How can you not adore Matthew Broderick in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off?

Every time I watch this movie, I’m laughing at the absolute absurdity of it all. I mean that in the most admirable way. It’s the pinnacle of coming-of-age movies, of being a rebellious and mischievous teenager, and for that reason, it holds a special place in my heart. Plus, haven’t you always wanted to join in and dance to “Twist and Shout” in that Chicago street parade?

Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Meryl Streep are the dream team in this movie. Oh, and we can’t forget Stanley Tucci! If I’m honest, watching this for the first time was a life-changing experience. As a writer, it made the world of magazines seem so glamorous. How could I not fall in love? To this day, my mom still lovingly refers to me as ‘her Andy’ and I still rewatch this movie any chance I get.

Robin Williams. Need I say more? The king of comedy, truly. I quote this movie so often, it’s actually hilarious. Every Robin Williams movie is amazing (honorable mentions to Dead Poets Society and Good Will Hunting), but this is a favorite. You’ll be laughing for the entirety of this film, for sure. If you’re ever down, put this on and just know, “Help is on the way, dear!”

The Princess Bride is one of those movies that I’ll sit and watch regardless of what is

going on in my world. It’s the perfect mix of comedy, romance, and fairytale. It’s the slightest bit ridiculous, in a Monty Python-esque way, but it’s also cute enough to have me giggling over every “As you wish” that Westley utters.

I’ve been watching My Cousin Vinny since I was little. It’s absolutely hilarious. Any movie with Joe Pesci in it is guaranteed to be a winner. While most people probably think of Home Alone when they think of Pesci, my mind goes to My Cousin Vinny. Between Marisa Tomei’s witty sass and Pesci’s dry sarcasm, this movie is comedic gold.

Ocean’s Eleven is one of my favorite movies. There’s something about a heist that’s just so entertaining. The rewatchability of not just this movie, but its entire trilogy is strong in my opinion. No one quite does it like George Clooney and Brad Pitt (and the rest of this amazing, star-studded cast). It doesn’t matter that I’ve seen it a million times–if Ocean’s Eleven is playing, I’m sitting and watching. Consider my evening booked.

Ok, I know this one doesn’t really fit in with the rest of this list. However, Ratatouille is a nostalgic masterpiece of a movie. In any other circumstance, it would be weird to be rooting for a rat, but Pixar makes it work. Remy is such a likable character and I love seeing him live out his little rat dreams in Paris. A true inspiration. Plus, the music? 10/10.

Anne Hathaway makes this list twice and rightfully so! The Princess Diaries is a film I love to throw on whenever I’m feeling down. It’s like girlhood perfectly wrapped up in a single movie. Who didn’t envision becoming a princess when they were younger? Plus– how can you be sad when you’re watching Julie Andrews?