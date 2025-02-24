5 Cafes to Study At Near UCI (That Aren’t Starbucks)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Irvine chapter.

While libraries can be wonderful and quiet places to do your work, cafes can offer a fun change of scenery with the bonus of accessible caffeine. Starbucks tends to be the most convenient since there are three practically on the UCI campus and one within walking distance, but there’s a good amount of other coffee shops in the surrounding area that are worth trying out! As someone who spends maybe a little too much of their paycheck on lattes and matcha, I want to introduce you to some of my favorite cafes I’ve visited so far that I believe could be quality study spots!

1. Peets Coffee

This first coffee shop might be one you’ve already seen, as it’s located in UTC, making it the closest to campus out of the cafes on this list. Not only is this coffee shop relatively convenient for the average UCI student, but it also has a pretty good amount of seating inside, ranging from round tables to window seats. Because it usually isn’t as busy as the Starbucks stores, the atmosphere is more quiet and relaxed, making it better for focusing.

Personal Drink Recommendation: Vanilla Latte (not even joking, I think theirs is the best I’ve tried so far…)

Price Range: $4-8

Distance from UCI Campus: 1.5 miles

Weekday Hours: 6 AM-7 PM

2. Moongoat Coffee

Next up is Moongoat, which is also one I’ve seen a lot of UCI students at! It’s also more convenient since it’s pretty close to campus. This cafe has quite a bit of seating both inside and outside since it’s in a spacious area. However, it can get a little loud during its peak hours (around 10-11 AM) since there are so many spaces available for people but I’ve noticed it’s less crowded either early morning or later in the day!

Personal Drink Recommendation: Matcha Latte (pretty solid and they also have small matcha tins available to buy!)

Price Range: $4-9

Distance from UCI Campus: 1.6 miles

Weekday Hours: 6 AM-6 PM

3. Krisp Fresh Living

This cafe is popular for studying or doing other work, as I always see at least a handful of people on their computers whenever I visit! This is likely because the ambiance is calming and peaceful, mainly due to the soft instrumental music they play and the natural, minimalist-inspired interior. Similar to Moongoat, there is a good amount of seating both inside and outside. One unique feature of Krisp is its specialty drinks, which include flavors like butter rum toffee, orange creamsicle, and Nutella madeleine. They’re also known for their acai bowls, which are made to order!

Personal Drink Recommendation: Strawberry Matcha Latte (genuinely obsessed with this drink; it’s the perfect combination!)

Price Range: $4-8

Distance from UCI Campus: 3.0 miles

Weekday Hours: 7 AM-7 PM

4. Blk Dot Coffee

While Blk Dot has less seating compared to the other coffee shops on this list and is located inside of a shopping center, it’s still worthwhile to visit due to its small distance from campus and famous Vietnamese coffee drinks (side note, but if you want a lot of caffeine, Vietnamese coffee contains more compared to a standard latte)! They also have a moderate selection of bagel sandwiches, breakfast bowls, and toasts. If you’re looking for caffeinated drinks that are a bit different from traditional coffee shops, this is the place for you.

Personal Drink Recommendation: Vietnamese Coffee (tastes both strong and sweet, and usually leaves me feeling very awake)

Price Range: $4-8

Distance from UCI Campus: 2.2 miles

Weekday Hours: 7 AM-7 PM

5. Insit Coffee

Finally, we have Insit Coffee! While this one is the farthest from the UCI campus, it has moderate seating, a pleasant atmosphere, and a sense of coziness due to the building’s smaller size. It’s also open later hours compared to other cafes, closing at 9 PM on Fridays and Saturdays. Additionally, they have unique latte flavors such as banana, rose, and strawberry, along with specialty croffle pastries! It is pricier compared to the average coffee shop due to the high quality of their beans but I’d say it’s worth visiting at least once!

Personal Drink Recommendation: Banana Latte (I was skeptical at first but this has now become one of my favorite drinks there; it’s like a perfect balance of sweet banana milk and bitter espresso)

Price Range: $5-9

Distance from UCI Campus: 5.4 miles

Weekday Hours: 7 AM-8 PM, 9 PM on Fridays

I hope I could provide some new coffee shops for you to discover if you’re getting a little tired of Starbucks or just enjoy trying out different cafes! As final exams approach, finding a variety of study spots and caffeine resources will definitely be important!