WHY I MISS KAMALA HARRIS EVERY DAY

I’ve recently found myself in a frenzy of liking and reposting TikTok edits of former Vice President Kamala Harris. Not necessarily in a political way, but more so in a presence way. I’ve realized I’ve developed a kind of a parasocial relationship with what she represented: an educated and poised woman of color in one of the highest offices of power. She reassured me of a brighter tomorrow rather than flooding my timeline with scandal after scandal.

Policies aside, what strikes me the most about Harris and what I find so unique about her as a person in today’s political climate is her ability to instill reassurance and inspiration in her audiences, as opposed to fearmongering against the other side of the aisle. Her concession speech after the presidential election in 2024 felt like a sendoff to continue fighting for what you believe in, instead of what could’ve very easily been a simple “goodbye and good luck.” She stated, “The important thing is don’t ever give up. Don’t ever stop trying to make the world a better place. You have power.” As an 18 year old girl, I think having a politician speak to a country so directly and earnestly is rare. Politicians shouldn’t be idolized, and I won’t sit here and claim that any one person would’ve been a perfect fit for a role such as president, but I would like to highlight what it felt like to see a woman such as Harris in that position. Both not so long ago, and yet, what feels like many moons ago.

Since she began her short, 107-day presidential campaign in August of 2024, Harris took the world by surprise. She represented something bigger than politics. When I looked at Harris, I saw a fully-fledged person instead of just a politician with an agenda. It was relatable and refreshing to see someone like her in power: a woman of Indian & Black descent from California who’s fairly young with a personality that shines through every conversation she has. Her demeanor brought me hope. In all of the seriousness that politics commands, she made it seem like every press conference, address, and decision made didn’t have to mean the end of the world. Like the country could exist without feeling like it was always in crisis mode. During her campaign, Harris didn’t turn her personality off. Her ammo wasn’t composed of vicious attacks but rather her own education and knowledge. Her commitment to being true to herself is what I think helped her succeed.

What I find the most inspiring about Harris is how she was able to make such an impact and create a revolution in such a short amount of time. She led in an utterly unique way; she was completely her own. She redefined what strength looks like and proved that political leadership didn’t have to be hateful, loud, or made better simply by a suit and tie. Harris wasn’t the first woman to run for president, but I think she was the first person to do so without losing themselves in the race. Her smile never dimmed, her laughter never got quieter, and when she addressed the country, she always aimed to unite and never divide the American people, no matter how little it benefited her or her agenda.

She isn’t perfect by any means, but she felt like what American leadership should be: educated, hopeful, and inclusive. But one person can’t create change on their own. The reality is that the current political leadership in this country looks starkly different from Harris. While I think it’s important to look to Harris as a reminder that it’s possible to succeed whilst remaining true to oneself and embracing what makes you human, it’s also equally important to reflect on what the absence of hopeful leadership means for the country.