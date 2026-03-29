WHO AM I WHEN NO ONE IS WATCHING?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, I’ve found myself feeling as though I don’t really have a personality of my own. Not in a dramatic or existential sense. I still go about my routines, spend time with friends, and participate in the rhythms of everyday life. But when I try to think about what actually defines me, what I genuinely like and care about, or what feels distinctly mine, I come up a little blank. It often feels as though I’m moving through my days reacting to what’s in front of me rather than forming anything solid underneath.

I’ve started to notice how easily I adapt to the people around me. In different spaces, I speak differently, emphasize different interests, and shift my tone without really thinking about it. With certain friends, I’m more ambitious and future-focused. With others, I’m laid-back and detached. In some settings, I’m confident and opinionated. In others, I’m agreeable and quiet. None of these versions feel entirely fake, which is what makes it harder to understand. They all feel real in the moment. But when I step back, I struggle to figure out which one is actually mine. The more I pay attention to it, the more I wonder whether I’m expressing different parts of myself or simply reflecting back what feels most acceptable in each setting.

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I don’t think this tendency to adapt is entirely personal. It feels reflective of a broader environment where being flexible, agreeable, and socially aware is treated as a strength. We’re constantly moving between spaces that require slightly different versions of ourselves. Academic settings, friendships, family dynamics, social media, and future career aspirations all require a particular tone and a particular presentation. Over time, adjusting becomes second nature. It feels easier to read the room and respond accordingly than to risk standing out in a way that feels uncertain.

There’s also a quiet incentive to be likable. Being easy-going and adaptable makes relationships smoother. It prevents conflict and keeps things comfortable. But when you spend enough time prioritizing harmony, it becomes harder to tell whether you’re choosing your responses or simply defaulting to what will be received well.

Maybe part of the discomfort comes from assuming that personality is something you’re supposed to naturally “have,” as if it’s a fixed set of traits waiting to be uncovered. We talk about identity as though it’s something to discover, not something to construct. But the more I think about it, the more I wonder if personality is less about uncovering a hidden, fully formed self and more about making small, deliberate choices over time. Choosing what you engage with. Choosing what you care about. Choosing what you repeat until it feels familiar.

“I wonder if personality is less about uncovering a hidden, fully formed self and more about making small, deliberate choices over time. Choosing what you engage with. Choosing what you care about. Choosing what you repeat until it feels familiar.” Aaliyah Sanghrajka

If that’s true, then feeling undefined doesn’t necessarily mean something is missing. It might just mean I haven’t been choosing consciously. Adapting has been automatic. Intentionality has not. And those are two very different things.

Lately, I’ve been trying to think about identity in smaller terms. Not as a dramatic realization of who I “really am,” but as a series of choices I make when no one is directing me. What do I read when I’m alone? What do I listen to when I’m not trying to match someone else’s taste? What opinions do I hold onto even if they’re inconvenient? Those decisions feel minor, almost insignificant, but maybe they’re the foundation of something more solid.

I’m starting to see that having a personality might not mean having a perfectly consistent set of traits. It might mean being intentional about what I return to, what I invest in, and what I allow to shape me. Adaptability doesn’t have to disappear, but it doesn’t have to be automatic either. If I can pause before adjusting, and if I can choose instead of reflexively mirroring, that might be enough for now.