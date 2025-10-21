WHAT I’VE LEARNED ABOUT AMERICAN COLLEGE LIFE (SO FAR)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I packed my bags for the University of California, Berkeley, I couldn’t help but imagine my year abroad as a scene from a college movie. I pictured big football games, students throwing frisbees on the glade, parties that look like they were planned by a professional DJ, and inspiring professors who gave speeches that could change your life. Three weeks in, I can confirm: much of it really has felt like the movies, just with a Berkeley twist.

Few things capture the American college experience better than football games. Sitting in the stadium surrounded by students dressed in blue and gold and cheering until you lose your voice — it’s bigger and louder than anything I expected. The backdrop of the Bay almost feels like a set design, and it’s impossible not to get caught up in the excitement.

Dorm life has also lived up to its reputation, at least when it comes to fostering connections. We’ve had movie nights and The Summer I Turned Pretty watch parties where too many people squeeze into one room, spilling popcorn and laughing at all the wrong moments. While it’s messy and imperfect (living in the same room as another person is a foreign concept), it also feels like we’re starting to build a community.

Parties, on the other hand, are a little different from what Hollywood promised. Instead of wild chaos, I’ve mostly found smaller kickbacks in apartments or on rooftops, with people bonding over Trader Joe’s snacks and playing nostalgic music. Sure, red party cups and beer pong are a given, but the best moments come from easy conversations, laughter spilling into the hallway, and forming friendships in a space that already feels like home.

And then there are the professors and classes. I used to think the ‘life-changing lecturer’ was just a movie trope, but I’ve already had classes where the professor’s passion fills the entire room. Even in large lecture halls, it feels personal when someone speaks with that much energy.

Another surprise has been Berkeley’s club culture. I knew student clubs were a big deal, but I didn’t anticipate just how intense, passionate, and scary they’d be. From professional organizations where recruitment feels almost like going through a real job interview, to cultural clubs and hobby groups, it seems like there’s something for everyone and joining one feels like a true part of the college experience here, even if it seems daunting.

Not everything’s glamorous, of course. Climbing Berkeley’s hills, feeling homesick, and doing laundry isn’t exactly movie material. But everyday moments, even if they’re challenging, are part of what makes college special. I came looking for a movie moment, but what I’ve found feels even more valuable: my own, raw, unedited version of the American college experience.