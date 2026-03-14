WHAT HAPPENED TO THE ROMANCE GENRE?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you love or hate romance media, it’s everywhere and has changed significantly in recent years. As an avid fan of the romance genre, I’ve noticed a steep decline in the quality of romance media compared to the classics. With the exception of a few recent releases, like Heated Rivalry, Anyone But You, and It Ends with Us, romance films and shows have received basically no mainstream attention. But why? What occurred that led to the release of classic pieces of romance media versus the poor romance films and shows released today?

Novels affect every piece of film and TV, and the romance genre is no exception. During the late 18th century, authors published the first romance novels that resemble modern views of the romance genre. Some notable examples of women in this era are Jane Austen and Louisa May Alcott (although Alcott didn’t personally enjoy writing in the genre). These women defined the romance scene of their era and, in many ways, their influence persists today. Furthermore, romance novels provided women like Austen and Alcott an opportunity to become professional authors, which was unheard of in the publishing industry at the time.

Societal expectations regarding marriage were incredibly apparent in storylines and character arcs. Across the board, the main characters either ended up married or dead, because why would anybody want to read about some old twentysomething spinster? Despite the presence of harsh marital expectations in these stories’ plotlines, women read Victorian-era romance to escape the expectations of their society’s marriage market. While there was still an expectation to one day get married, romance novels during this era promoted the notion of marrying someone out of love, not to gain wealth or social status. Simply put, the genre didn’t just mirror society; it pushed against it.

Fast forward to the 20th century, and the notion of marrying for love was growing more socially acceptable. Romance films and TV shows began to be produced. Like romance novels, romance media was viewed as a form of escapism. Creators of romance films also added their own sense of style and vitality into romantic comedies and dramas, subgenres that have existed for centuries in romance literature. However, cinema increased the reach that romantic comedies and dramas had on people and society.

Throughout history, romance media has challenged what’s socially acceptable in a mainstream way. By prompting conversations while still being digestible and, for the most part, generally acceptable by societal standards, romance media has created a microcosm for societal change. The smaller discussions regarding the validity of societal expectations sparked by releases in the romance genre have culminated with other movements to cause change over time. Because of its moderate and at times conservative undertones, the vast majority of romance media elicited conversation from people who would otherwise not question social issues, allowing social movements to reach new populations of people.

For example, Bridget Jones’s Diary skewered the spinster syndrome, commenting on the insecurities associated with aging and how women who are still single at a certain point in their lives are criticized, subtly and overtly. More outwardly “controversial” films like Brokeback Mountain and Moonlight challenged heteronormative standards, not just in romance media, but also in society. The latest mainstream romance release, Heated Rivalry, is popular precisely because it’s unique; no other shows like Heated Rivalry exist, and people are drawn to innovative and creative media. And, like other notable romance releases, Heated Rivalry challenges our understanding of relationships and queer representation.

While romance films and novels have opened conversations about gender roles, sexuality, and social norms in crowd-pleasing packages, the genre as a whole has much room to improve regarding the portrayal of underrepresented groups of people. Additionally, romance media has often been fairly criticized for promoting detrimental notions of a healthy relationship to younger viewers (think of Twilight). But authors and filmmakers can turn this influence on its head. When influence over viewers is used for the greater good, romance media can effectively change people’s perspectives. Instead of using the romance genre to nudge culture forward, Hollywood is stuck creating films that center on recycled conversations and threadbare movie concepts. As a result, a genre that has the power to reshape cultural conversations can’t even serve as an enjoyable escape.I hope this lull in the romance genre will end soon. I want to go to a movie theater, eat some popcorn, and enjoy the newest rom-com without thinking to myself: This movie sucks!