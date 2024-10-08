WHAT DEFINES A CLASSIC NEW YORK SLICE?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

Is it the hole-in-the-wall spot you and your friends stumble upon after a night out? Or the trendy place you try after seeing a convincing TikTok video? During my short stay in NYC as an IT consulting intern and avid food lover, L’industrie Pizzeria has come to define my New York Slice.

Located in West Village, just four blocks from the NYU dorms where I’m currently staying, L’industrie has become a regular stop for me. My fellow Eater journalist, Luke Fourtney, shares the same praise and adoration for this place, emphasizing the variety of goods offered at the original Brooklyn location, like sandwiches and soft-serve gelato.

However, I would not recommend ordering the plain slice with burrata if you’re looking to fall in love with L’industrie. Instead, you must try the fig jam and bacon slice! The thin, sourdough-like crust pairs perfectly with the sweet jam and salty bacon. This combination creates a burst of flavors, balanced by pieces of basil and goat cheese. It’s a harmonious blend that transforms a simple pizzeria experience into something extraordinary. My friends and I were in awe the first time we tried this slice. With unanimous approval across the group, we devoured up our slices in silence just enjoying the clash of flavors.

This is my definition of a New York Slice. It has transformed my understanding of what a pizza slice should look and taste like, much like the effect bustling NYC has on people.





Original photo by Ankihilan.