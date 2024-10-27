THE SPOOKIEST TIME OF THE YEAR: HALLOWEEN OR MIDTERMS?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

Ah, Halloween. The spookiest time of the year, full of ghouls, haunted houses, parties, candy, and… midterms?! Oh, right! How could I forget about the midterm exams that an unlucky batch of the human population (college students) go through each October? As a college student myself, I can attest to this being a very scary time.

I don’t know if it’s just me, but I feel like I can never catch a break during October. Ever since my first midterm, which was on the very first day of the month, it’s been a steam-rolling, never-ending cycle of studying and taking exams, among other things. When I’m not doing homework, I’m studying for midterms, and when I’m not studying for midterms, I’m taking them.

Even then, I have to find a way to keep myself alive by getting at least four hours of sleep each night, eating two to three meals per day, and taking personal time for myself, or the burn-out will set me aflame and leave nothing in its wake. It might seem like I’m being dramatic but I’m really not. The libraries are at full capacity, students are staying on campus well past midnight, and scantrons are being sold like One Direction tour tickets (rest in peace Liam Payne). I’ve never seen more sleep and food-deprived intellectuals than during midterm season at UC Berkeley.

I say all this not to make the matter more depressing but to find hope among the bloodshed (again, midterm season). I asked myself: How can I enjoy the Halloween season when it seems impossible? Well, I find that being productive throughout the week and rewarding myself with a fun activity at the end of it is a system that works for me. For example, I fill out my planner with homework and studying slots, and if I manage to stay on task and accomplish all my study goals, I go out with friends on a Friday or Saturday night. I even did this just this past weekend.

My friends and I decided we deserved to treat ourselves by watching Smile 2 in theaters. We went at 9 p.m. but not without getting snacks from a nearby convenience store first, as movie theater snacks cost more than the ticket itself. We went into the movie not having many expectations, but even those we did, Smile 2 exceeded them all. It was such a trip because we were spooked, tricked, and made fools of by the amount of plot twists in the movie. Everyone in the theater was gasping and jolting off of their seats. This is one of the few instances where the sequel is just as great, or even better than the first movie. I highly recommend watching Smile 2 with friends, as long as you don’t mind gory scenes and mind-altering plot twists.

With that being said, having something to look forward to at the end of the week motivates me to stay on track with my academics. Maybe this can work for others, or perhaps you should just enjoy a treat whenever you can!

I want to emphasize the importance of taking breaks and not overworking yourself because you can’t perform well on a midterm if you’re not in a healthy headspace. So, go to that Halloween bash or trick-or-treat with friends! Have a pumpkin carving or painting contest and enjoy time for yourself! The midterm will always be there (unfortunately), but how you spend your time prior to it is pivotal to your academic success. Let’s make Halloween spooky again for the right reasons!