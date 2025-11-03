THE BEST HALLOWEEN MOVIES TO GET INTO A SPOOKY SPIRIT

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Halloween approaches, there’s no better way to celebrate than curling up with a bowl of popcorn and having a spooky movie marathon. Whether you’re into animated classics, supernatural horrors, or bone-chilling thrillers, the right film can set the mood for the season. Here is a list of my personal favorite Halloween movies that perfectly capture the madness of Halloween and are sure to get you into a frightening spirit.

1. Corpse bride

Corpse Bride, an animated movie by Tim Burton, is a haunting tale of love, deceit, and death. Set in a gloomy Victorian landscape, the movie follows Victor who accidentally proposes to a deceased bride. What unfolds is a somber yet at times humorous story filled with Burton’s signature gothic style. It also includes a collection of beautiful songs that will definitely get stuck in your head. Corpse Bride ultimately strikes the perfect balance between eerie and heartfelt, making it an ideal pick for those who are searching for a tragically beautiful Halloween movie with emotional depth yet still a touch of darkness.

2. Hereditary

If you’re looking for a truly frightening and psychologically challenging movie, then Hereditary might be the perfect pick for you. This modern horror movie by Ari Aster, dives deep into a disintegrating family plagued by grief, secrets, and something sinister. From its unsettling atmosphere, to its shocking plot twist, every moment of Hereditary feels as though things are not as they seem. The actors are also something to note, with Toni Collette displaying a masterclass in acting as she embodies the mother of the family. Hereditary isn’t your typical jump-scare movie, it is a slow, psychological descent into madness that will leave you asking, “What just happened?”

3. Beetlejuice

For those who prefer Halloween movies with a dose of comedy and chaos, then Beetlejuice is a must-watch. Also produced by Tim Burton, this movie is truly a cult classic. It follows a recently deceased couple who hire a being called Beetlejuice to scare away the new family that moved into their home. With its quirky humor, eccentric characters, wild visuals, and an even crazier plot-line, Beetlejuice is the perfect blend of funny and spooky. It’s a movie that proves that Halloween isn’t about just the scares, it’s about embracing the delightfully weird, wacky, and wonderfully spooky side of the season.

4. It

No Halloween movie list would be complete without It, the horrifying adaption of Stephen King’s acclaimed novel. Whether you prefer the 1990 movie or the 2017 one, It captures the terrifying spirit of childhood fears coming to life. Following a group of kids as they face off against Pennywise the clown, It combines a coming-of-age story with visuals that will definitely give you nightmares. Both adaptations create an eerie atmosphere, hold powerful performances, and truly unforgettable horror moments. It is guaranteed to make your skin crawl, and I can promise you that after watching, you’ll never look at clowns the same way again.

Whether you’re in the mood for something terrifying, hauntingly beautiful, or bizarre, there’s a Halloween movie for everyone. So grab your favorite snacks, turn down the lights, invite some friends over, and let these spooky stories transport you into the Halloween spirit.