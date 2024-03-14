This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

When “girl math” started taking over TikTok, I knew that I had finally found a trend I could get on. I found joy in watching daughters or girlfriends list examples of girl math for the men in their lives and seeing their faces mold into a look of puzzlement. I’m personally a big supporter of the girl math concept because what other perfect way to defend your spending habits than with a silly little joke? Here are some of my favorite examples!

Cost per wear

The idea of cost per wear is something I will always live by. For instance, if a shirt is as much as $40, but it’s something I know I will wear often, then the purchase is worth it! If I wore the shirt a minimum of four times, then each time I had it on, $10 would have been wisely spent. More often than not, I would wear the piece of clothing more than four times anyway. Everything you buy is an investment!

Free shipping minimum

Paying the minimum for free shipping is the only right way to make your money spent worth it! Why pay that $5 or $10 shipping fee when that money could have gone towards another item? Get that bang for your buck!

Making returns

Making returns is a gain of money. If you think about it, you already lost money the moment you bought something. So, if you’re returning something, you’re adding to your bank and you make more money! Also, if the store converts your return into store credit, then when you spend that credit next time, you’re just shopping for free. Girl math is lovely!

I will say that I think some have taken this trend too far when it was supposed to be all fun and games. I didn’t appreciate the comments taking it so seriously and belittling other women for their “unwise” spending. What was meant to be a joke suddenly became another thing to be used against women and make them feel small. I say, let us girls be girls!