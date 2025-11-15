TEAM CONRAD, TEAM JEREMIAH… WHY DO WE LOVE PICKING SIDES?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Elena, Damon, and Stefan.

Pacey, Joey, and Dawson.

Peyton, Brooke, and Lucas.

Bella, Edward, and Jacob.

Ring any bells? If you were a teen drama girlie (like myself) or a Twilight stan, you already know that these names aren’t random. They’re the love triangles that defined an era. Whether it was The Vampire Diaries, Dawson’s Creek, One Tree Hill, or The Twilight Saga, these messy, passionate, will-they-or-won’t-they romances kept fans glued to their screens, debating endlessly over Team Stefan vs. Team Damon, Team Brooke vs. Team Peyton, or Team Edward vs. Team Jacob.

Let’s be real: these shows and franchises wouldn’t be the same without their iconic triangles and the heartbreak, betrayals, and stolen kisses that came with them. The drama is what keeps enthusiasts coming back week after week, or in Twilight‘s case, every new movie. And honestly? I wouldn’t have it any other way. As a society, it seems that we can’t stop being addicted to this type of content.

With the recent series finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty (yes, yes, I know a final movie is in the works!) I was inspired to consider what has kept viewers so fascinated with love triangles over the years. It’s no secret that the love triangle of this show between Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah has been the center of attention for this generation. But why is their tension a topic of such fascination that it generates polarizing conversation unlike any other? What makes viewers so intent on seeing who Belly will end up with after four years, even though she’s just a fictional character?

Amazon Studios

Well, let’s rewind to the ’90s. Back when TV screens were the main stage for our favorite messy love triangles, enter Buffy, Angel, and Spike. Buffy the Vampire Slayer wasn’t just groundbreaking for its great female icons, supernatural elements and sharp wit, it also gave us one of the most deliciously chaotic love triangles of all time. Watching Buffy navigate between the brooding Angel and the unpredictable Spike was a rollercoaster that kept fans hooked for years.

What makes it even more fascinating is that this was pre-social media. No Twitter threads, no TikTok edits, no ship wars blowing up in real time. Instead, fandom conversations brewed in chat rooms, on fan forums, or even just whispered at lunch tables. The debates were fierce, but they also carried a kind of old-school fandom energy that feels so different from today’s online discourse.

At the end of the day, Buffy the Vampire Slayer remains not only an iconic piece of television history but also a defining example of how love triangles can become cultural phenomena.

Now who could talk about iconic love triangles of the ’90s without discussing the legendary Joey-Pacey-and-Dawson triangle? They were arguably the defining teen love triangle that really set the tone for how teen love triangles would take shape in years to come. The Joey-Pacey-and-Dawson phenomenon was unexpected to say the least, as many viewers of the show assumed Dawson and Joey were endgame from the very beginning. But the writers had other plans, and when Pacey entered the picture, everything shifted.

Suddenly, what started as a classic childhood-best-friends-to-lovers arc unraveled into a messy, emotional tug-of-war that felt so real and relatable for fans. Team Dawson and Team Pacey debates became legendary, dividing living rooms and fueling teenage obsession, proving just how powerful and culture-defining a palpable love triangle could be.

Onto the present day: avid drama series watchers have seen the emergence of love triangles in almost every teen media possible. The Vampire Diaries, Gossip Girl, One Tree Hill, The Twilight Saga, My Life with the Walter Boys, and the list goes on and on. It’s hard to even keep track of how many shows have love triangles these days!

With The Summer I Turned Pretty especially, the newest generation of fandom has emerged, and it’s obvious how dedicated (and obsessive) fans can get about their choice for the object of the main character’s affections. It’s even gotten to the point where actors are being harassed or ridiculed online via social media just because of the characters they’re playing. Gavin Casalegno, the actor that plays Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty, has spoken out about the online harassment and subsequent mental health challenges that he’s faced as a result of fans disliking his character.

With this in mind, it begs the question: why do fans love picking sides? Why does our society particularly love consuming media that allows people to choose who’s “worthy” of the main character’s affection?

Maybe it’s because love triangles let the audience project their own desires, heartbreaks, and “what if” scenarios onto the characters they adore. Or maybe it’s simply because the messiness, tension, and the constant guessing game keeps enthusiasts hooked. Looking at all the iconic love triangles I mentioned above, it’s clear that it’s a phenomenon that’s worked for decades and continues to work in this present day.

Regardless, one thing’s for sure: love triangles will always have viewers screaming at their screens, arguing with friends, and proudly declaring their teams. It happened in the ’90s and it still happens today, because at the end of the day, nothing is more iconic than being a little bit messy in the name of love.

So maybe that’s the secret: love triangles aren’t really about who “wins,” they’re about keeping us messy, invested, and passionately opinionated. And honestly? That’s the real love story, between fans, the audience, and the chaos they can’t stop rooting for.

And if you’re wondering where I stand? Team Conrad, forever and always, baby!

