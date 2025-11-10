STUDY ABROAD? PLEASE JUST DO IT

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s nowhere better to reflect upon an experience than on an airplane, where a little bit of the right music and your thoughts can keep you busy for six hours. As I look out the airplane window that I’m currently on, (coming home from the Boston College game we just played and won…Go bears!) I can’t help but think of my study abroad experience and the immense joy that comes from knowing I did something that I’d always wanted to do.

I originally wanted to study abroad in the second semester of my Junior year, but chickened out at the idea of being in a foreign country for four months, especially during my favorite time of year at Berkeley. The first day of Spring, laying out on the Glade, and Cal Day would all be missed, so I decided against it. However, when January rolled around, my TikTok FYP became consumed with all things study abroad and I suddenly felt that I had missed out on potentially the best opportunity of my life. A couple weeks later, I checked my inbox and came across an email saying “Last Day to Apply for Berkeley Summer Global Internship Program.” As I hardly ever checked my inbox over winter break, I took this as a sign and applied to the Barcelona Program. Little did I know that I was making the best decision I would ever make.

So, that summer I shipped myself off to Spain, not knowing anybody else from Berkeley who was going and decided that this was all for the best. If I didn’t end up having an amazing experience, I’d at least have an internship in another country under my belt. This not only ended up being the case, but I also made the best friendships with individuals from other schools from all over the country, met people from all over the world, and had the absolute best two months of my life. Though this was completely out of my comfort zone, I think that’s what made this experience so fulfilling. The uncertainty of it all made every single memory and connection that much sweeter. I completed an internship with individuals who didn’t speak the same language as me, got credit for two classes, formed relationships with people I would have never met otherwise and got to have so much fun doing it. I travelled to four different countries, got to see John Summit live in Ibiza, and rode on camels in the Sahara desert, none of which would have been possible if I didn’t do something I was afraid to do. When people say a single decision can change your life, it really can and this is proof.

So you’re deciding if you want to study abroad? Scared at the thought of it? Take this as your sign! Just do it! I can’t promise that there won’t be days when you’ll miss home, your friends, and even being at Doe studying all night. But I can confidently say that the experience will be life-changing and truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. As I stare out of this airplane window, I’m glad that I have a place like Berkeley that I’m always excited to return to, but there will always be a part of me wishing I was on a plane going to Barcelona, scared out of my mind, but ready to begin my study abroad experience.