STAY SUSTAINABLE IN SPOOKY SEASON

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the air gets colder and fall leaves scatter across the ground, many people begin filling their carts with polyester costumes, plastic decorations, and various bags of sweets. Beneath the surface of these actions that define Halloween tradition, this holiday begins a silent cycle of waste.

Waste Managed reports that in the U.S., Halloween costumes that are thrown away accumulate to over 5.4 million kilograms of waste, as they use non-recyclable materials that take extremely long to decompose and therefore end up in landfills. This is also the same for Trick-or-Treating, as people spend about $2.6 billion on sweets, according to the National Retail Federation, with most of them being individually wrapped in similar plastic material that add to the piles of waste.

Although it may be easy to overlook these statistics for the spirit of Halloween, there are still ways to enjoy the celebration in a sustainable way without reducing the fun.

For instance, thrifting or upcycling costumes is a popular alternative to buying new, fast-fashion ones. Reusing materials or old pieces of clothing is a clever way to come up with a one-of-a-kind, unique costume that can’t be recreated with a comparatively lower quality, mass-produced ensemble. Keeping old Halloween costumes and organizing a costume swap with friends would also be an enjoyable, low-waste activity to renew outfits annually.

Another way to cut down on unnecessary waste is to create and use eco-friendly decorations. Most store-bought decorations are created from wasteful, non-recyclable materials. Instead, a better alternative would be to make decorations from natural materials, such as using real pumpkins as Jack-o-Lanterns, or arts and crafts, such as using recycled paper as bats and banners.

The candy and sweets, on the other hand, pose a more difficult issue, as the wrappers themselves can’t be recycled. This waste could still be combated by buying snacks in bulk rather than individually, reducing the amount of plastic wrappers and waste. Baking or putting together handmade treats and customizing them with a Halloween-related theme adds a creative aspect to the snacks while using sustainable practices.

These options may not be the perfect solutions, as they require sacrificing some of these less sustainable ways, yet easier ways, of the holiday’s festivities. However, celebrating with greater awareness around the possible effects of such extreme waste could make a small but meaningful difference in the long run. Simply reconsidering how to celebrate maintains the spirit of the holiday while leaving a lighter impact on Earth.