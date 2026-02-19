SPRINGING INTO A NEW SEMESTER

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether it be within the classroom setting, random chatter dispersing around the Campanile, or on phone calls across states, I feel the rush of the new semester. It seems constant, the homework that piles up, infosessions for club recruitment, or cold emailing professors hoping for a research position. On top of that, homesickness never fails to loom in the background.

It’s so easy to become stuck in that loop of stressing over classwork, upcoming exams, or applications. I keep reminding myself to take the time to take a breath, appreciate the new faces coming into my life or the pleasant, increasingly warm temperature outside. Just taking the time to get my steps in to grab matcha with a friend or try a new crepe place helps me clear my mind, slow my breathing, and relax.

In my most stressed moments, I also try to trace my progression to my current. How did I get here in the first place? Why did I make the choices that I did that led me here? I think about those late nights after my varsity sports practice, where I whittled my pencil against my notepad as my eyes kept drooping. I think about the autoinflammatory condition I’m still battling, and how, while it did cause me to miss school frequently, it made me stronger than I could be without it. I think about each sacrifice my mother made for me, whether it be her spending hours in the kitchen after her full work day to make my favorite foods, or falling asleep on the couch as she stayed present during my studies.

Yes, so much about my life is out of my control. But what I pour my time over, what I concentrate my mind on, and who I spend time with: I do have control over that. Each factor that I stress about, whether it be club acceptances or grades, doesn’t define me. I can never be perfect, but I can prioritize my mental health and focus on making those I love and those I rely on happy. In times like these, it is so important to keep one’s mind focused on what really matters. Ten years from now, my grades will just be a number, my name only left as the “past members” portion of a club website. But my memories will stay with me, as will my impact, my growth, and my friendships. So, be kind, be happy, and be resilient, and welcome the randomness that comes into this semester.