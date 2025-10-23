SPANISH STYLE > EVERYTHING ELSE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After spending the summer in Barcelona, I knew I would fall in love with the food, nightlife and overall lifestyle. Something that I wasn’t expecting, though, was becoming obsessed with the fashion there. Like the rest of the culture, the style in Spain was effortlessly elevated and a lot more sophisticated than in the U.S. Coming from California, where wearing expensive clothing is equated with “good style,” the understated simplicity of European fashion spoke to me. Walking the streets of Spain, I couldn’t help but stare, as individuals (yes, even the men) seemed to always look effortlessly chic.

One thing that I immediately noticed upon arriving in Europe, was that no one wore obvious logos. With a Zara on almost every street corner, this may not come as a surprise, but it came as a pleasant change from the US. Spaniards trade in the bold logos for timeless pieces like linen pants with tank tops, long skirts with halter tops, and collared shirts with khaki shorts. Though style varied person to person, footwear felt universal. Before going to Europe, I was told to bring comfortable walking shoes, but I soon learned that this was one way to scream “I’m from America.” The men and women alike, seemed immune from blisters as flip flops were the shoe of choice and clearly the only appropriate match to the minimalist vibe. The look didn’t stop at clothes, as Spaniards top it off with minimal makeup and natural hair on display. This might’ve been the biggest shock as in LA, a full face and blowout have become the daily norm (maybe it’s because they don’t have access to the Revlon blowdryer brush, but that’s a different story). Above all, the quiet European confidence is what shined through the most to me. This natural, effortless style, wasn’t something forced, but an innate way of life.

After returning to the US, these stark differences have become more apparent than ever. The days of getting to experience the laidback Spanish lifestyle and fashion are mere memories I hope to revisit one day. On the bright side, however, now when I have trouble deciding what to wear, I think back to my time in Barcelona, where being understated is chic, cigarettes are accessories, and less is more. I simply picture myself strolling the streets of Spain and suddenly, everything makes sense and fashion is simple again.