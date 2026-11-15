This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m currently attending my dream school. It’d been my dream school since I was 8 years old, when my family did a road trip from LA to Northern California, and I stepped onto UC Berkeley’s campus for the first time. Over the next 10 years, I’d come to visit Berkeley three more times before finally being accepted, and I fell in love with it more and more each time. I truly couldn’t picture myself anywhere else in the world. Fortunately, it all worked out in the end. Now, when I do basic, mundane tasks, like walking to class or running errands, I’m constantly met with a feeling of immense gratitude. Never in a million years did I imagine I’d actually end up at the school that younger me once prayed every night for, so now that I’m finally here, I see myself becoming more and more thankful everyday.

A huge aspect of my life is music, and my music taste’s very reflective of the different chapters I’ve lived. I’ve noticed that the songs I’ve grown to love this year specifically are songs that make me reflect on how grateful I am to be living and participating in the human experience. I’ve compiled 7 songs that I’ve had on repeat this semester. In my opinion, these 7 songs perfectly encapsulate the way it feels to experience intense waves of gratitude.

1. “Sun Bleached Flies” by Ethel Cain

The most memorable lyric is “if it’s meant to be, then it will be.” The song begins with a slow, melancholy vibe, until it all builds up and Cain accepts the fact that, if something is meant to be, then it will be. If it doesn’t work out, it wasn’t meant to be a part of her life. I love how the first half of the song is much slower, almost sad. But once Cain reaches the conclusion, her repetition of the same lyric, “if its meant to be then it will be”, until the end of the song, helps solidify the lesson she has learned, and emphasizes to the listener that everything will always work out in the end, even if we question the timing or way that things happen.

2. “28” by Zach Bryan

The most memorable lyric is “how lucky are we.” This song has always stuck out to me because I’ve been a fervent hater of country music, but I can’t help but slow down and listen to every word when this song comes on. This short lyric perfectly encapsulates the way it feels, being lucky to be alive. Being alive and living the human experience is something we’re so fortunate to be a part of, and this song as a whole captures all the feelings of nostalgia, gratitude, and bittersweetness one feels when they reflect on how much time has passed since a specific chapter of their life.

3. “How to Disappear” by Lana Del Rey

The most memorable lyric is “Now it’s been years since I’ve left New York / I’ve got a kid and two cats in the yard.” This is the perfect song for anyone who left home and is proud of how far they’ve come. It can be very confusing to leave everything you’ve ever known, and starting all over again. Lana reflects on the fact that many years have passed since she’s left her home, and now she has a beautiful life, in a new place where she appreciates just the tiny mundane things of daily living, like the family she’s created enjoying a moment in her yard. It personally reminds me of how proud I should be of myself for creating things, like friendships and opportunities for myself that I never imagined I’d have in a new place.

4. “Waiting Room” by Phoebe Bridgers:

The most memorable lyric is “Plus I know whatever happens to me / I know it’s for the better.” This song carried me throughout high school, and it constantly served as a reminder to me that everything will always work out in the end. Similar to Ethel Cain’s “Sun Bleached Flies”, Bridgers uses repetition to reinforce the message for listeners. The entire second half of the song is just “Know it’s for the better” repeated over and over again. I constantly find this song on repeat whenever I’m unsure about how a situation will end or I’m anxious about what the future holds.

5. “Let Down” by Radiohead

The most memorable lyric is “One day I am gonna grow wings.” For me, this song perfectly captures what it feels like to have hope for the future, despite your circumstances. This was one of my most played songs in my junior and senior years of high school, and I always imagined myself one day growing a pair of wings and flying away from the stresses of everyday life, and away from my hometown. Now, when I listen to this song, it reminds me of how far I’ve come and how badly I once yearned for the future that I now live everyday.

6. “Graceland Too” by Phoebe Bridgers

The most memorable lyric is “she knows she lived through it to get to this moment.” Another one of Phoebe’s masterpieces, this song perfectly voices what it feels like to be the only one that knows what you went through to reach a certain goal. There were many times in my life where I didn’t know if I could keep on pushing through, but now, I’m so grateful I did. When I reflect on all the chapters of my life that’ve led me to where I am today, I’m so proud of myself for living through them to get to this moment.

7. “I Found a Reason” by The Velvet Underground

In this song, there are two separate lyrics that stick out to me: “Oh I do believe / If you don’t like things you leave / for some place you’ve never gone before” and “Oh I do believe / You are what you perceive / What comes is better than what came before.” This song is perfect for understanding that our situations are what we make of them. It also reminds me that nothing is ever keeping us trapped and tied down to one place or person. Instead, we have the freedom to create better futures for ourselves, and makes me excited knowing that my future will be so much brighter than my past.

Music has been such a pivotal aspect of my college experience so far, and I’m so grateful for these specific songs that have carried me through first semester. From country, to 90s rock, to pop of the 2010s, I think every genre and time period of music has something beautiful to offer. Hopefully these 7 songs are able to evoke the same emotions from you as they were for me, and they motivate you to enjoy and appreciate even the tiniest moments in life!