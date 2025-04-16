SIDE QUESTS: JOBS WITH UNREAL EXPERIENCES

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

During my time at Berkeley and at home, I’ve had a series of jobs ranging from internship experience to small side hustles and ventures. Each experience leaves me with various stories, such as stopping children from running into statues or important life lessons that were integral to building an idea of what I hope to do in the future.

My first job was an art teacher for elementary school students. This was possibly one of my favorite experiences and left me wanting to become an art teacher when I’m older. My most recent job is a marketing internship at a startup company. In between those roles, I’ve been a gallery attendant at an art museum, a private tutor for elementary school students, a contract worker putting up promotional flyers around campus, a communications assistant, and an intern.

My first job as an art teacher for elementary school students consisted of helping them with different drawings and paintings. I have fond memories of little girls showing up with princess dresses each week and little boys who only wanted to draw Spiderman. My favorite part about this job was being around elementary schoolers who always came up with the most creative ideas. In a similar role, I worked at BAMPFA as a gallery attendant helping with school tours. I remember a student drawing a picture of me as a present before the end of the tour and another student running around pouring glitter all over her artwork. The childlike wonder of the kids, and coming back with so many stories and memories, led me to want to become an art teacher in the future.

I was also a private tutor, which was something that I knew wasn’t for me. The student was always distracted and never wanted to do the work. I can still remember him distracting himself by playing hangman and pausing my tutoring session to grab a pillow so he could pretend to sleep. Another job was putting up promotional UberEats posters around campus. This was a simple role that was on a monthly basis. It’s because of this job that I know where all the bulletin boards are on campus. I also remember having to approach strangers and ask them to take a photo with the flyers, which was an entirely new experience to me.

My recent jobs have been experiences within marketing and communications. From helping promote retail stores on social media, creating posts for the school, working on Taco Bell campaigns, or working at a startup, each of these unique experiences led me to my desire to work within marketing as a future career, learn new skills, and explore different career options. While I’ve had a variety of jobs overtime, each one has left me with important lessons that I hope to carry with me in my next occupations. I’m excited for what future experiences I can learn from.