This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

On social media, post after post, video after video, people influence others to buy the latest lip combo, Stanley cup and article of clothing. Mass consumption of the next best thing has turned into the answer to fill a void. However, there has been a shift, there has been a project that started.

Project Pan has played an emerging role in the movement to curb this mass consumption. Project Pan is a movement where individuals commit to use up makeup products they already have with the goal of finishing them entirely before moving to another product or purchasing a new one. Project Pan’s goal is to reduce clutter by making the most of what you already own and minimizing the waste that overconsumption creates. While the project was started around 2018 it has recently gained traction on TikTok this year and overall has gained widespread movement as more influencers want to downsize what they own and focus on products they love and truly use. The popularity has risen due to the growing movement of minimalism and sustainability in many industries as many have become more aware of the environmental impact of excessive consumerism. Here are some tips on how to participate in the project.

Step One: Gather your Collection

See what you have in your collection and select what products you will focus on

When selecting the products, look at expiration dates, the condition of said product, and how often the product is used

Step Two: Set a Goal

Decide how many products you will work on at once

Define a Goal: “Finish this lip oil” or “Hit pan on this blush”

Set time frames: Monthly or yearly goals

Step Three: Track Progress

Keep a log, journal, photos or an app

Celebrate milestones

In order to succeed in the project, choosing the type of product is important. Pick products that you like and enjoy, like items that are halfway or nearly finished and the ones that are close to expiring. Start with everyday products that you use often such as foundation, moisturizer, mascara or lipstick. Also, when participating, consider the season and what is necessary to you. Switching products based on the season is completely fine.

It’s normal to hit obstacles in the project. Product fatigue is normal, feeling tired of using the same product repeatedly happens to everyone. When you feel this way, switch products and make goals in the short term. Another challenge could be accidental overbuying. When you feel like overbuying, try to stay accountable. One of the harder ones is opting out of trends. Remember to embrace sustainability and try to find a product already in your collection that is similarly used in the trend.

Project Pan offers a sustainable approach to beauty and the industry. The project helps reduce waste and clutter and allows you to connect with your makeup collection. Embrace mindful consumption. If you’re looking to save money, embrace sustainability, or just be more mindful, Project Pan is a movement worth trying.