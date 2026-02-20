PERCY JACKSON SEASON 2: MY THOUGHTS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season two finally released, and as a huge fan of the books I was eager to see if season two was at all an improvement from season one. Thankfully it was, and I wanted to share my thoughts on each episode.

I won’t be doing a book comparison, but obviously the books are the source material. I read them a long time ago and haven’t reread them, but from what I do remember about all the great vibes, I’ll be judging how season two captured those same feelings.

There will also be spoliers, so many spoliers. Read at your risk if you’ve yet to watch the new season, let alone season one. I’ll be referring to future books in the series, but I’ll try to be as vague as possible so that those who don’t know stay not knowing.

Episode 1: “I Play Dodgeball with Cannibals”

We’re starting strong opening this season with Grover. His actor plays him so well and honestly I loved every scene he was in.

Tyson really adds to every scene he’s in, and I think his relationship with Percy is so cute. I’m glad they toned down Percy’s dislike of Tyson from the books but didn’t get rid of it entirely. It makes Percy much more human and allows his character to grow. The viewers get to see his relationship with Tyson really blossom.

Clarisse is a character that in the books was fine; she was a little two-dimensional and boring to me. However, I’m really happy the show decided to expand her character.

There’s a lot of new cast members this season, but they all really add to the story and are played so well. The girl, Alison, who attacked Grover at the beginning, will appear consistently as an actual antagonist. It’s really fun to have a hateable character.

Also when Thalamus first came on scene, I immediately recognized him from Nobody Wants This and got really excited. The actor, again, is great.

Episode 2: “Demon Pigeons Attack”

In this episode I was really excited to see the boombox scene and the chariot race. Sadly they didn’t include the cheek kiss, but they did add an awkward moment of Clarisse trying to flirt and getting awkwardly rejected in front of Percy (and the other campers).

The chariot race scene didn’t disappoint. I loved the outfits and the props. It all felt very in place. Each chariot and set of amor was unique to the god the campers were representing, and it all looked great.

I really enjoyed Clarisse and Percy having a sword fight while racing. The boombox scene didn’t disappoint, I was very satisfied.

Also, I wish they had cast Charlie Beckendorf and Silena Beauregard before this season, so they could be seen in the background and to build up Clarisse’s relationship with Silena. I just hope viewers get to see the beginning of Clarisse and Silena’s friendship…or maybe romance?

The highlight of the episode was, of course, seeing Grover in his wedding dress. I’ll say right now, anytime he and Percy have a shared dream sequence together I’m entertained.

Episode 3: “We Board the Princess Andromeda”

Like I said earlier, I love the new focus on Clarisse and the changes to her storyline. I thought it was interesting how the mist from the oracle takes the form of Clarisse herself. The main theory is that the oracle takes the form of who the person receiving a prophecy hates or fears the most, though it’s not confirmed by the show or books. Either way, it’s always unsettling given the oracle is in the basement and the mist is a funky green.

While Percy and Annabeth were fighting Alison, I was hoping to see Percy use some of his abilities as they were in the middle of the ocean on a cruise ship… but I guess not.

I like that the show depicts the positives of Luke’s personality like not using the word “monsters” and seeing Tyson as an equal. However… Alison literally called him Percy and Annabeth’s pet. Either way, Tyson has a fun little moment where he makes a bomb and gets to have a slow motion walk out after it explodes.

Episode 4: “Clarisse Blows Up Everything”

This episode opens with Annabeth reliving her past, and viewers get the start of flashbacks that will play out through the rest of the season. Fans get to see younger Annabeth, Thalia at the same age, and a younger Luke… and he looked so silly with the hair and the beanie. I understand the difficulty in depicting him six years younger, but I still thought it was funny.

I think one of my favorite Percabeth moments from the show would be Percy and Annabeth’s exchange on their plan for entering The Sea of Monsters. Annabeth asks Percy: “How do you know it’s the right choice?” and he responds with: “Honestly, because it’s yours.” That really encapsulated their dynamic to me. I saw a few other cute Percabeth moments in this episode, and some really nice Percy and Clarisse bonding moments. She tells Percy her prophecy, which I thought was really strong growth on her end.

One thing I will say is that this episode felt odd pacing wise. And I’ll get into that more in my concluding thoughts.

Episode 5: “We Check in C.C.’s Spa and Resort”

I was really hyped for this episode, and I have a lot to say about it. First off, they changed a lot with C.C.’s Spa and Resort. What jumped out at me first was all the men walking around. Ew, but I don’t hate the changes they made. I thought it was a nice way to tie in the sirens directly as their next stop.

Annabeth’s makeover moment did not disappoint, but Percy’s did. I personally didn’t like his hair very much,but guinea pig Percy made up for it. Annabeth was flawless, though. I loved the color in her eyeshadow, it compliments the actress so well.

I was a little conflicted and confused when it came to the siren scene. I thought the change in Annabeth’s vision from the books was good. It shows her hubris more obviously than in the books, where readers relied on Percy’s internal monologue to see all the hubris.

My confusion comes from how Percy saved Annabeth. I know underwater the siren’s song is altered, and the water is basically protection. But that’s not what he said happened, and he ran onto the shore to snatch Annabeth back into the water. I don’t know. They also didn’t include the underwater bubble scene. Regardless though, the pair still had a sweet moment afterwards.

Finally to mention Grover and Clarisse, I think their dynamic is so cute and fun to watch. She didn’t bother asking about the wedding dress, used the word “yapping,” and immediately started crafting a spear. What I missed from the first season was more of the goofy, silly aspect of the books, and this season has really improved on that. The whole part where Grover is speaking for the tree was funny.

Episode 6: “Nobody Gets the Fleece”

I thought this episode started a little slow, but a few things saved it. For example, Annabeth saying, “No! Hey, we talked about this. About what we know from The Odyssey,” and I was watching thinking, you mean what you know from The Odyssey? That about sums up their relationship: Annabeth knows the deep lore and Percy’s learning most things with the audience.

Also, Annabeth getting that Iris message from Luke and Percy coming in to cut up the rainbow along with his soft but clearly irritated, “What are you doing?” was so funny to me.

The coloring in this episode was a little bland. I understand maybe they wanted the golden fleece to stand out more, but given that the golden fleece is there, I thought the island would look more green and vibrant.

Of course, Percy and Clarisse’s relationship will never not serve up fun moments like him saying to Annabeth, “We can always leave Clarisse. I’m kidding, kind of. Let’s go,” and being caught bridal style by Clarisse only to be tossed to the ground the next second.

I loved Tyson’s moment of being the hero, of saving Annabeth, and taking down Polyphemus. I didn’t love the fake out death. Percy is just finding out Tyson is alive after the first fake out death, only to have him fall off the cliff side. I thought it was really unnecessary at first. Then, Luke basically kidnaps Annabeth after getting the fleece to heal her, and Tyson comes back conveniently afterwards to open the cave door. A fight between Tyson and Luke broke out, and, if Tyson had the element of surprise, Luke would have been in Annabeth’s state. I get why Tyson had to fall off, but if it feels oddly placed and tips off the plot.

I’m also sad we didn’t get to see the characters riding the hippocampi, but I get it. We have a budget, there are limits.

Episode 7: “I Go Down With the Ship”

The episode opens up in Annabeth’s flashbacks, and it’s very sad. But, just as the tree speaks as Thalia, Annabeth wakes up and we realize she was dreaming. She subsequently tells Luke that Thalia can be revived with the Fleece. I get that most people watching probably already know Thalia’s coming back, but I don’t think that’s why they made this change. We see more from Luke in regards to what Thalia might have meant to him, and it adds to the show.

Either way, I was so happy when I heard Blackjack. I love the one sided conversations in this show: Percy with the horse and Grover with the tree. Too good, too entertaining. I also love that they incorporated a little Easter egg for next season with the mytho-magic card game.

Percy comes to save Annabeth and pulls out one of his infamous nicknames for her. I was so happy to hear “Wise girl” being used.

I had such a fun time with Grover and Tyson figuring out transportation. Specifically, Grover having traumatic flashbacks to Percy from season one and then Tyson saying, “Maybe we should call on someone stronger. More wise. Someone who can help,” and they look out towards the water. The audience hears the waves get louder and see the scene cut to Sally Jackson. Love the complete disregard of Poseidan.

I thought it was hilarious that Percy just cuts off Kronos as he starts telling him the Great Prophecy. This whole section was fun to watch. Luke was getting butt-hurt over Annabeth “lying” to him about Percy, we got some entertaining fight scenes. Luke and Percy as well as Clarisse and the demigods who set out to kill Annabeth.

The ending was pretty fun too. As Sally is picking them up, you’d think Percy would recognize her car. Still, he goes, “Guys who’s car is this?” It took me a moment, but it’s literally Paul Blofis’s car.

Episode 8: “The Fleece Works its Magic Too Well”

There’s so much to say about this last episode, but first I want to point out Tantalus getting snipped by a fireball. So cathartic, especially since he thought the gods lifted his curse.

Also, great writing for Percy. He says, talking about Thalia, “She’d have to choose between the two of you. You can’t imagine what that’s like,” which is hilarious given Annabeth was in that situation last season. Only, she was choosing between Percy and Luke, and she continues to choose Percy for this entire season. I thought it was so in character for Percy to say that.

Also, his speech to the campers was so good. There’s a fine line between inspirational and cheesy, but no, it was perfectly balanced. I loved the parallel with Thalia’s character when Percy says in his speech, “We have to take care of our own.” In Annabeth’s flashbacks, Thalia is always saying that. Her reaction is so telling of her growing love (platonic and romantic) for Percy.

I was really feeling for Clarisse. She gets attacked by her crush that rejected her, who is now calling her friendless and slashes her leg. It was satisfying to see Grover and Annabeth come to her rescue as her friends.

The final battle of the season was too good. The fighting was chaotic and fun. It was so dramatic how Luke and Percy were just plowing through everyone else to get to each other. I also love that they have Luke beat him since Percy needs to lose. I want to see Percy become a better sword fighter than Luke over the course of the series. I did have to look away though as it was brutal. Percy’s nose was absolutely broken.

Tyson has so many good scenes, and here he gets to be the hero again and save Percy. I do wish they incorporated the party ponies. I was excited to see them turn the tide, but I guess that wasn’t in the budget either.

My favorite scene from this episode was Grover getting to tell Percy with Annabeth, “You drool in your sleep.” I know this is very nitpicky, but I checked my book real quick and the original quote is “You drool when you sleep.” I thought I wrote it wrong in my notes, but I guess that line of dialogue is so ingrained in my head that the changing of one word made me question my sanity. It’s not important though, because what’s important is how cute the scene was in the show. The characters were laughing and smiling like children should be.

An actual big change the show made was in Thalia’s backstory. Zeus turned his daughter into a tree while she was alive, essentially murdering his own child for disagreeing with him. Though crazy, I like the change because it adds so much drama and complexity to Thalia’s character. I was as shocked as when I first read the book, just by a different aspect.

Thalia and Annabeth’s reunion was so cute, and it was so sad to hear her ask where Luke was. Either way, her stare down with Percy was peak. She has Annabeth under her arm, and the tension is already in the room. Such a great way to end the season.

Overall, I really enjoyed season two much more than the first. Of course, there were a few places where I felt the episodes dragged with some slow or awkward pacing. But I feel like it’s just hard to fix that side effect of the new norm of having eight episodes per season. If Disney was more flexible, I feel as though the story could establish a new voice as a show much easier. But the pacing, the changes, everything was honestly better than the first season. A solid 9/10 from me.