When people think of their hometowns, they regard them with either hate, love, or indifference. It’s an opinion that often changes with age and distance.

My hometown is Sacramento, California, which is about 90 minutes from Berkeley, California (a pretty short distance). When I was in high school, I felt trapped, as most teenagers in suburban areas do. I used to joke that the best thing to do in Sacramento, California was to leave and go on a day trip. There was never anything interesting enough to do there. My friends and I would pass the time in Target or stare at each other in our rooms, trying to figure out what to do.

As I applied to colleges, my dream was to be somewhere completely different from my hometown. I wanted to experience a bigger city and the East Coast. So, when I moved to Berkeley for school, I thought it was too close to home. Little did I know, it’d still entirely alter my view of my hometown.

Sacramento, California is a pretty big city, which encompasses many smaller neighborhoods within it. I’m from a neighborhood called Land Park, which lies right in the middle of the city. I may be biased, but I think my area is the best part of Sacramento. After going away for college, I grew to miss the serenity of the ponds and nature near my house — the long walks with my mom or friends any chance I got when I came home. Safe to say, I developed an appreciation for the beauty of my town that I never had before I left for college.

Beyond my neighborhood alone, Sacramento, California has some of everything. There are suburban areas, a big river, lakes, tall buildings, and the capitol. It’s situated perfectly in the state, in the sense that you can be on the beach, mountains, or in the middle of nowhere within two hours. I never appreciated how nice that is until I moved to the Bay, which is certainly beautiful but not ideally located for inner-state travel. I understand now that Sacramento is sort of an ideal place to raise a family in California given the ease of travel and the diversity of landscapes and people.

The movie Ladybird, which is based in Sacramento, California came out in 2017 (when I was in middle school), but I wasn’t allowed to watch it until I got older. After arriving at college, I finally did. I should’ve gotten to it sooner, especially since it was based on the high school I attended, but watching that movie gave me even more appreciation for my town.

Sure, it glamorized the city a little bit, but it also highlighted the simple pleasures Sacramento has to offer, primarily through the eyes of the main character, who pays so much attention to the details of the city that she doesn’t even realize she loves it until someone points it out to her. Like her, I’ve found myself paying attention to my city recently, and in observing it so closely, I’ve come to realize what a special place it is. I now know how lovely my neighborhood is, and how lucky I was to grow up in such an idyllic part of Sacramento, California.

I love coming home these days, and I wish that when I told people I was from Sacramento, they wouldn’t respond with pity. At a certain point in my life, I would’ve agreed with them, but at this point, I think everyone should take a day trip from the Bay and come visit my hometown. I love Sacramento, and I think that with time, others can learn to appreciate it too.