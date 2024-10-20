This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

Fall I believe to be one of the best seasons, from the holidays to the weather and activities. But since it doesn’t last forever, there are certain things that are essential to live fall to the fullest. Whether it be in the comfort of your home, or if you’re looking to go out, there are a multitude of activities available!

Cozy Activities

Light a yummy scented candle, settle into your biggest sweater, and have a movie night! I often romanticize my life by watching movies, living vicariously through my computer screen. While I find great pleasure in doing so, there’s certain movies that are perfect for fall viewing. For dark academia enjoyers, Dead Poets Society is the way to go. For Halloween specific movies, I go the nostalgic route: Hocus Pocus, and Halloweentown. Tim Burton I can watch all year round, but Corpse Bride, Nightmare Before Christmas, (and the honorary Coraline), are fit especially for this seasonal occasion. However, for a binge worthy marathon, Harry Potter could never go wrong. (I also find the series to be better during the fall and winter season)!

With a side of movies, having fall treats is a need! My must try for this season are ghost shaped pizzas and cinnamon rolls, but for a quicker and easier treat, pillsbury halloween cookies are the best. If you need a break from the movies, I scroll through pinterest to get into the fall mood: finding more baking inspirations, fantasizing about going abroad to Oxford during the cold months, and gathering ideas for my Halloween costume.

For The Outdoors

If you want to get out of the house and enjoy the cold weather, which is quite rare in California, there are a ton of activities to enjoy. If you’ve grown out of the traditional trick or treating (or even if you haven’t), going to a pumpkin patch can be a friend or family event! It could also be the perfect scene for your cute fall dump that you post on instagram. Pick your pumpkin, and decorate it however you’d like! Paint or carve it with fall music to listen to in the background. Some of my current favorites for the fall background or for late night drives are, “Maroon” by Taylor Swift, “Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Head” by Del Water Gap, and “About You” by the 1975.

Halloweekend parties are always fun, but if you’re looking for a more intimate and relaxed setting, a bonfire is a good match! Hold it in your backyard or any outdoor space that you can. Set chairs all around the warm fire, and decorate the space with cute Christmas lights. For a yummy addition, have a s’mores bar, because s’mores is best eaten with company, and crisped by the fire.