MY REVIEW OF ‘I MUST BETRAY YOU’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I recently re-read I Must Betray You by Ruta Sepetys, a historical fiction novel following the experiences of 17-year-old Cristian Florescu as he endures the 1989 downfall of Communist Romania. Although it initially drew me in as an interesting historical fiction novel set during a time period that I don’t know much about, re-reading it made me realize that it’s actually about much more than that (warning: there are spoilers ahead!). Throughout the novel are excerpts from Cristian’s clandestine journal, where he details how the oppressive reach of the dictatorship corrodes everything from his trust of loved ones to his own sense of identity.

The title clearly reflects the novel’s central theme: the dangers of a government that relies on citizens betraying each other to remain in power. The vast network of spies for the 1989 Romanian government included anyone who could be coerced by bribes or blackmail, a low threshold in a dictatorship where resources were scarce and surveillance was inescapable. The Romanian Secret Police offered promises of medicine, food, or safety in exchange for incriminating information about friends and relatives, essentially meaning anyone could be a spy.

The novel effectively portrays the social consequences of these conditions. Characters internalize suspicion: “But trust no one. Do you hear me? No one. Right now there is no such thing as a ‘confidant.’” This is advice from Cristian’s grandfather, revealing how the same guidance that protects Cristian from government punishment simultaneously isolates him from those he loves. This dynamic mirrors the political state of Romania; a functional society is virtually impossible when some degree of isolation is necessary to remain safe.

I Must Betray You also highlights the more nuanced psychological damage caused by living in such a society. Although it is widely acknowledged that people who have experienced explicit physical violence can suffer from trauma and PTSD, Cristian’s story serves as evidence that psychological disorders can also arise from enduring never-ending cognitive dissonance. Cristian’s internal conflict, wanting to protect his family while being forced to inform on them in order to receive vital medication for his grandfather, shatters his coherent sense of self. He acts against his values in order to keep his grandfather alive, but, in doing so, he puts his own parents’ freedom at risk. Living with this cognitive dissonance leaves Cristian with a fractured sense of who he is and what he stands for.

“Cristian’s story serves as evidence that psychological disorders can also arise from enduring never-ending cognitive dissonance.” Amelia Mueller

However, it also serves as a reminder that courage can prevail even under the dark shadow of tyranny. Even though Cristian and many others suffered under communist Romania, in the end they were able to mount a successful revolution. Ultimately, I Must Betray You is a story of triumph against all odds; it is about finding hope and joy even in the most bleak circumstances. Reading stories like this one, which are focused on optimism no matter what, can inspire you to adopt this mindset in your own life. And for that, I give I Must Betray You five stars.