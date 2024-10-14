MY QUINTESSENTIAL COLLEGE GIRL READ

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the strangest things about being in college is the fact that I’m actually here. That might (or does) sound entirely nonsensical, but let me explain.

All my life, college has been something far off in the distance: a goal to aspire to, the subject of documentaries I’ve seen, articles I’ve read, even the setting of some of my favorite books and movies. Now that I’m actually here, those exact portrayals constantly come to mind.

One such depiction is Whistleblower by Kate Marchant, my favorite college girl novel. Whistleblower is about a fellow college student named Laurel Cates, a junior at the fictional Garland University. She starts out as an unassuming student, her journey kicking off by showing up late to class (which makes me wonder if this whole book would’ve happened had Garland University had its own version of Berkeley time) and just trying to keep her head down to get through the year.

A reporter for her school paper, the Daily (not Cal), Laurel is focused on writing simple, unobtrusive pieces. She has no interest in causing a stir, and she’s certainly not used to making the front page. But when she discovers an abuse of power by a beloved football coach, Laurel steps up to the plate and exposes the truth, despite the many people who wish to silence her. (Yes, I mixed my sports metaphors—so, she steps up to kick a field goal? Clearly, there’s a reason I didn’t attend the Cal vs. Miami game).

Fundamentally, this novel is about Laurel holding her values close, using her voice, and finding herself in the process. (With a romantic side plot, which you didn’t hear about from me.)

There’s a lot to learn from Laurel and what she goes through: how to stay optimistic in the face of the harsh realities of womanhood and whistleblowing, as well as how to be courageous and to make sacrifices for what you believe in. All abilities that are especially important to develop in college and in young adulthood.

As someone who also prefers to dwell in the background, I can relate a lot to Laurel. But, particularly now as an actual college student, I’m learning how to advocate for myself and to champion what I believe in unapologetically, and this novel deeply inspired me on those fronts. So, if you do choose to give it a chance, I hope it does the same for you.