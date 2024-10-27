MY HOME AWAY FROM HOME: BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

Transferring to a new school is an exciting chapter, filled with possibilities for growth, new friendships, and academic opportunities. But, for many transfer students, it can also be an overwhelming adjustment. Homesickness can sneak up on you, especially when you’re not just leaving home, but also a previous college experience where you may have built strong connections, familiar routines, and a sense of belonging. At UC Berkeley, this feeling can be magnified by the size of the campus, where everything feels new and unfamiliar again.

For transfer students, homesickness isn’t just about missing your family or hometown. It can also mean longing for the comfort and security of your previous school: your friends, the go-to coffee shop you used to study in, or even the small traditions that were part of your daily routine. While freshmen are often homesick because they’re adjusting to college for the first time, transfer students face a different challenge. You’ve already done the college thing somewhere else, but now you’re starting over, which can feel daunting and isolating.

One of the most important steps in overcoming homesickness as a transfer student is to embrace the transfer experience itself. You bring a unique perspective to Berkeley. The Transfer Student Center, for example, provides a space to connect with others going through similar transitions. Surrounding yourself with fellow transfer students can be incredibly helpful. They understand what it’s like to feel like you’re starting anew in a place where many social circles and campus traditions are already established. Building a support system with people who share your experience can make all the difference.

Another key to navigating homesickness is finding ways to incorporate familiarity into your new environment. Moving to a place as dynamic and different as Berkeley doesn’t mean you have to leave everything from your previous school or home behind. Something as simple as decorating your dorm or apartment with photos of friends and family or memories from your previous school can help create a sense of comfort. If there were specific routines that kept you grounded at your old campus, like a morning coffee ritual or a workout routine, try replicating them in your new life at Berkeley. Finding local coffee shops, cozy study spots, or walking paths can help make the unfamiliar feel a little more like home.

Staying connected to loved ones is another important way to combat homesickness. While it’s essential to immerse yourself in your new environment, it’s equally important to maintain connections with the people who’ve been your support system. Regular phone calls, FaceTime sessions, or even sending care packages can go a long way in making you feel more connected to home. However, finding balance is key. While staying in touch with people from home or your previous school is comforting, it’s also important to fully engage with the Berkeley experience and not let those connections hold you back from making new ones.

Making Berkeley feel like home takes time, but one of the best ways to expedite that process is getting involved. Berkeley offers various diverse clubs, organizations, and events that can help you meet new people and feel more integrated into campus life. As a transfer student, it might feel like you’re joining these groups later than others, but don’t let that deter you. Whether it’s a student club focused on your academic interests, a cultural organization, or even a casual hobby group, participating in campus activities is one of the best ways to create new friendships and carve out your own space here.

Homesickness often fades as you begin to build a new community, but it’s important to acknowledge that it’s okay to miss your old life and feel unsure about your new one. Everyone experiences homesickness differently, and there’s no set timeline for when it should go away. Remember to give yourself grace during this adjustment period. It’s perfectly normal to feel torn between the excitement of being at Berkeley and the longing for the comfort of home or your previous school.

While homesickness is challenging, it’s also an opportunity for growth. Transferring schools and starting fresh at a place like Berkeley builds resilience and adaptability, which are qualities that will serve you throughout your life. In time, the things that feel unfamiliar will become part of your everyday routine, and Berkeley will begin to feel more like a second home. The friendships you build, the classes you take, and the memories you create here will make your transfer experience meaningful and unique.

Homesickness as a transfer student is a common challenge, but with time, effort, and an open mind, it becomes manageable. By embracing your new environment and simultaneously staying connected to your roots, you can find a balance that allows you to thrive both emotionally and academically. Soon enough, Berkeley will become a significant part of your journey, and the homesickness will fade as your sense of belonging grows.