3 OF MY FAVORITE WEEKEND ACTIVITIES IN BERKELEY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

With the warm weather upon us and my last year of school inching closer, I’ve felt inspired to do fun things over the weekends to explore Berkeley! Berkeley is a diverse area with so many different things to see. There are beautiful hikes, unique stores, and great food! It truly has something for everyone. Here are a few of my favorite places to go on the weekends!

1. Hikes

As a Washingtonian, I love a good hike, so one of my favorite things to do is hike the fire trails! They have such a gorgeous view, and it’s unbelievable how close such beautiful nature is to the city. You can get to them through Clark Kerr or behind the Greek row houses on Prospect Street. Different trails vary in levels of difficulty. Whether you want a brisk walk or a steep incline, there’s an option! I love the fire trails, and they’re great if you want to be one with nature through seeing pretty views and enjoying the weather!

2. RECORD STORES

I’m a huge connoisseur of records and other music memorabilia. If you share these interests, you should check out Amoeba Records and Rasputin Records on Telegraph Avenue. They both have endless record options covering genres from pop to classical to R&B. Both also have an expansive CD collection if that’s more in your interest! I love the vibe in each store and could get lost searching the rows and rows of music.

3. RESTAURANTS

Some of my favorite restaurants to visit over the weekend are Palm Acai Cafe, Imm Thai, and Summer Kitchen. Palm Acai Cafe is located on College Avenue and is a great spot for breakfast, lunch, or an afternoon snack. They make their acai fresh, and it makes such a difference in their taste! Their bowls are the best I’ve ever had and are always a great pick-me-up after visiting the fire trails!

Thai food is one of my favorite cuisines, and Imm Thai on University Avenue is the best Thai food in Berkeley. I love their pad see ew and their Thai tea. It’s a great place to go for lunch or dinner!

Summer Kitchen is also on College Avenue and has a variety of American cuisine. My favorite is their chicken strips basket! They also have baked goods (their chocolate chip cookie was one of the best I’ve ever had). The restaurant’s atmosphere is also super nice, and I enjoy being there!

Tessa Pesicka / Her Campus

These are a few of my favorite places and activities to do on weekends in Berkeley, which I hope have inspired you to try something new! With the semester coming to a close, it’s so important to make the most out of our last weeks. Try to incorporate some fun between the stress!