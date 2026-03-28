MY FAVORITE GLUTEN-FREE RESTAURANTS NEAR CAMPUS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re eating in the dining hall or cooking in an apartment on your own, it can be daunting and monotonous to cook or eat with food allergies or sensitivities. During my freshman year, I grew tired of eating the same thing in the allergy section of the dining hall everyday. Now, I sometimes crave a break from my own cooking, wanting some easy but safe comfort food. Exploring the cuisine of Berkeley, California can be challenging when you don’t eat gluten like me, but there are several restaurants I’ve tried near campus that serve a variety of gluten-free options ranging from a vegan sandwich and bakery spot to French cuisine and even pizza. I hope to continue to eat my way through the gluten-free food in Berkeley and share more of my favorite finds.

1. The Butcher’s Son

The Butcher’s Son is a vegan restaurant on University Avenue, about a twenty minute walk from campus. They specialize in vegan sandwiches and baked goods, and they have a separate gluten-free menu with eight different gluten-free sandwich options. The gluten-free chicken pesto is especially delicious, with gluten-free bread that is surprisingly uncrumbly. Everyone I’ve taken to this restaurant has loved it, from meat eaters to vegans.

2. Sliver Pizza

Sliver Pizza is family owned and operated and has many locations in the Bay Area. Two are located conveniently near the University of California, Berkeley campus: one on Telegraph Avenue and the other near the Downtown Berkeley BART Station. Silver Pizza has different menus depending on the location you’re eating at, but it always has a “pizza of the day” with a gluten-free crust option. During my freshman year, I used most of my Grubhub dining hall dollars at Sliver, finding it to be the perfect tasty end of a long day of studying.

3. Gather

Gather is the fanciest restaurant on this list, but it’s worth mentioning because it’s a great place to go if you have family in town or if you just want to treat yourself. They have extensive gluten-free options that are also vegan for those with multiple allergies or restrictions. My favorite dish is their house-made veggie burger, but they also serve gluten-free dishes with meat, making it the perfect crowd-pleaser.

4. La Note

If you’re craving a cozy brunch by yourself or with friends, La Note will certainly hit the spot. Their menu is teeming with gluten-free dishes, sides, and substitutions such as gluten-free bread. Unfortunately, La Note doesn’t serve gluten-free pastries. Still, it’s a great option if you want to duck away from the chaos of Berkeley and enjoy some French cafe style ambience and tasty breakfast food.

5. Insomnia Cookies

While there are other (perhaps better and fancier) dessert places in Berkeley with gluten-free options, Insomnia is great because it’s close to campus and some dorms. During my freshman year, I was disappointed that I couldn’t try Crumbl’s fun multi-colored cookies with the rest of my friends, so I begrudgingly tried Insomnia cookies instead. While I didn’t get a cute pink box, I was pleasantly surprised by Insomnia’s gluten-free vegan chocolate chip cookie, which is chewy and simple, done right.

Berkeley, and particularly the area surrounding the UC Berkeley campus, is a food hub with so many restaurants to explore, even with allergies. Please note that if you have Celiac Disease, it’s always good to consult with the restaurant before eating there to make sure it’s safe to do so. Enjoy!