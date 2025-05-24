This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

We’re over a quarter of the way through 2025, and I’ve read a handful of books this year so far. While I do not think I can accurately state that I’ve picked the book of the year (at least for me), I find it necessary to put forward a particular book that has been the highlight for me so far. Reading is by far one of my favorite hobbies, so I’ve racked up a number of different reads that I would recommend to other fellow readers. I’ve also come to find that I’m fairly good at guessing whether I’ll thoroughly enjoy a book. But the book I’m presenting today took me by surprise because I never expected to love it as much as I did.

The book in question is Carrie Soto Is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Jenkins Reid is a popular author, particularly for her works The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and Daisy Jones and the Six, the latter of which has a TV show on Amazon Prime. These two works were my first introduction into the realm of Taylor Jenkins Reid, and I received Carrie Soto Is Back as a gift from a friend who knew I enjoyed the author. The book spent some time on my bookshelf, gathering a little dust, before I finally picked it up.

I couldn’t be more glad that I finally did pick this novel up. Carrie Soto Is Back tells the story of a powerful female lead, Carrie Soto, who is a record-breaking name in the world of tennis. She’s talented, sharp, beautiful, smart and, most importantly, wholeheartedly herself. Even if tennis isn’t of interest to you, the story pulls you in, and you find yourself on the edge of your seat hoping and praying that Carrie will pull through. It’s full of rivalries, both toxic and positive, as well as movingly deep romantic and platonic relationships, including a father daughter bond that will make you bawl.

I’m a quick reader, but my ability to speed through books definitely slows down during each school semester purely because of how my schedule picks up with academic, social, and club requirements. I made it through Carrie Soto Is Back in a matter of days, despite being in the middle of midterm season at the time. The book sucked me in and had me turning to the next page desperately each time, just to see what would happen next.

Despite never having expected it to be, Carrie Soto Is Back is my book of the year. To anyone out there who is a Taylor Jenkins Reid fan but hasn’t read this book, I can’t recommend it enough. But even to all those who haven’t read a novel by Jenkins Reid, I implore you to take a chance on this book. It’s my book of the year (so far) for a reason.