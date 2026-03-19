MY BERKELEY BUCKET LIST

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a second semester senior, I’ve entered my final months at the University of California, Berkeley (at least I think). In these final months, there are a few things I want to do before I leave. I want to make sure I leave Berkeley with no regrets feeling as if I did all that I could. If you’re also in your last months in Berkeley hopefully these can inspire you for your bucket list as well!

One of the simplest things I want to do is go to each of the libraries. In my time here I’ve been to Doe Library, East Asian Library, Jean Hargrove Music Library, Mainstacks, Moffitt, and Wurster library. Yet, there are twenty six libraries in the UC Berkeley campus so I’ve barely scratched the surface having only been to seven of them! Therefore, I want to make sure to stop into each of them before I leave even if it’s for a quick thirty minute study session.

Photo by Sophie Ward

A few of the things on my bucket list are a little more difficult to achieve but being adjacent to San Francisco feel like things I have to do before I leave. One is going to Alcatraz. My roommate and I want to go on a night tour, and are planning to go in the spring. We also want to walk across the Golden Gate Bridge, which is doable but might be a little physically challenging. I also want to make sure to go watch a sunset at Mt. Tam, as I’ve heard it’s beautiful up there. These are a few of my outside Berkeley bucket list items!

Last but not least I want to go to Crossroads Dining Hall one more time. It was the dining hall I went to everyday freshman year, and honestly it’s brunch is pretty good! I also want to see my dorm, which is probably less likely but I know a few freshmen that live in Unit 1 and could potentially let me in! My freshman year I let these seniors from my dance club in and they got to see their old dorm and floor, which I always thought would be a cool experience!

These are just a few of the things on my Berkeley Bucket list! I’ll definitely add some more as the months go on, but these are my main ones as of now! I hope these inspire my fellow seniors and even other ages for things everyone should do before they graduate!