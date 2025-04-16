MUST-WATCH “BLACK-ISH” EPISODES THAT ADDRESS IMPORTANT SOCIAL ISSUES

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

After eight seasons, with around 20–24 episodes each, I finally finished Black-ish. I never realized how intense binge-watching this show would be. When I first started watching it a few months ago, I was drawn in by its humor and family-centered themes. However, some episodes really caught me off guard. I didn’t expect the show to dive so deeply into real-world issues that are still relevant today.

Black-ish premiered in 2014 and ended in 2022. What made the show so enjoyable was how it reflected the trends, topics, and political climate of reality, blending them into their own universe. It was interesting to see nostalgic references to major events and cultural moments from those years, ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to the box office success of Black Panther (2018).

But, as I mentioned earlier, certain episodes went beyond entertainment, offering thoughtful and socially conscious commentary on key movements and issues. That’s why I’ve picked seven important episodes I think you should watch. These episodes not only highlight important topics but also deliver meaningful messages that’ll stick with you!

And no, you don’t need to watch the entire series to understand them.

1. “Hope” (season 2, episode 16)

The biggest issue addressed in this episode is police brutality, which is an issue that, unfortunately, continues to persist in America. In the episode, the Johnson family are gathered together watching the news as they await the results of a high-profile case involving allegations of police mistreatment against an unarmed Black man. It explores how each family member reacts to the situation: the eldest child, Zoey, seems emotionally detached, expressing a sense of hopelessness about the issue, while the youngest twins ask questions about the case and what it reveals about society. However, Dre and Bow are unsure how to approach this heavy topic with them.

The episode presents a range of perspectives from each family member, prompting viewers to reflect on whether there’s still hope for real change in America. Even though the episode tackles a difficult and emotional topic, it still manages to include moments of humor and heart.

2. “Lemons” (season 3, episode 12)

When I got to this episode, I didn’t expect it to feel so relevant to today’s political climate. This episode focuses on the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election, when Donald Trump won and became president. It explores how each character reacts and copes with this major shift in American democracy. From Dre’s coworkers getting into a heated discussion after one of them reveals they voted for Trump, to Bow worrying about how Zoey is processing the news differently than she is, or Junior preparing to deliver the famous “I Have a Dream” speech at school, this episode captures a wide range of emotions and perspectives.

It’s truly compelling to see how the show navigates the different reactions to the 2016 election results. With a powerful monologue from Dre, I highly recommend watching this episode; it continues to reflect the political tensions we face today and reminds us about the importance of understanding and respecting differing political views.

3. “Juneteenth” (season 4, episode 1)

Continuing to highlight important historical topics, this episode successfully educates through a musical parody format. I found it both captivating and powerful, as it focuses on Juneteenth and the history of slavery. When the Johnson family attends Jack and Diane’s school play about Columbus Day, Dre becomes frustrated, realizing how the holiday is widely celebrated and taught in schools, while Juneteenth receives little to no recognition. This sparks his questioning of why such an important moment in Black history is overlooked.

The episode features several musical numbers that address the history of slavery in the United States. The Roots appear in an animated sequence, even writing a song titled “I’m Just a Slave.” Later, the Johnson family performs two Hamilton-inspired, gospel-style songs while dressed in 19th-century attire. The first song, “We Built This,” reflects on how enslaved people were the backbone of building the country. The second, “Juneteenth,” highlights how, even after gaining freedom, life remained difficult for Black Americans. This episode tackles heavy historical themes, but it does so in a creative and meaningful way that encourages viewers to reflect on why Juneteenth and slavery should never be forgotten.

“This episode tackles heavy historical themes, but it does so in a creative and meaningful way that encourages viewers to reflect on why Juneteenth and slavery should never be forgotten.” Kayla Rodriguez in “Must-Watch ‘Black-Ish’ Episodes that Address Important Social Issues”

4. “Please, Baby, Please” (season 4, episode 99)

Yes, you read that correctly: episode 99. Season 4 doesn’t actually have 99 episodes; however, this particular installment wasn’t released as originally intended in 2018 due to its controversial content. Instead, it was released a few years later in 2020. The episode directly addresses several major issues that were happening in America during 2018, yet its themes remained relevant at the time of its delayed release, and are still equally meaningful today.

The story follows Dre, who’s unable to sleep during a storm, while also trying to comfort his newborn. As he attempts to help the baby fall asleep, he begins reflecting on his fears and concerns about America over the past year. The episode touches on major issues, such as mass shootings, athletes kneeling during the national anthem, and climate change. Dre processes the emotional weight of everything the country had experienced during Trump’s first year as president.

This is definitely a heavy episode, but it’s also an important one because the topics it explores are still part of conversations today.

5. “Black History Month” (season 5, episode 14)

I included this episode because it made me realize that, in elementary school, Black History Month was often limited to a few well-known Black figures who made historically significant contributions to the country. As a child, the month felt very closed off, and this episode helped me recognize that.

In the episode, Jack and Diane share how their school typically focuses on and assigns reports about a small group of prominent Black historical figures (eg: Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, George Washington Carver, etc.). Dre then points out how there should be a broader celebration of Black excellence in schools during this month. There are so many important African American individuals who deserve recognition and whose stories should be taught, and that’s exactly what the Johnson family discusses.

This episode really made me reflect on how Black History Month was introduced to me growing up, and I encourage you to watch it too!

6. “Hero Pizza” (season 7, episode 3)

When I got to season 7, I thought, “No way! Throwback to the COVID era!” This season really took me down memory lane, covering the chaos that went down in 2020. Not only should you watch this episode (and season 7 overall) for the COVID nostalgia but also to reflect on how much time has passed since then.

This episode is a bit heavy, as it explores the intense emotions of Bow, a doctor who was working non-stop with COVID patients and struggling with the daily realities of what she was witnessing. Meanwhile, Dre, who works in advertising, is trying to feel like he’s making a meaningful contribution to the world during such difficult times.

What really made me include this episode on the list is the powerful speech Bow gives to Junior about being an essential worker during these times. It really shocked me how much time has passed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

7. “Age Against the Machine” (season 7, episode 5)

This episode tackles police brutality and social injustice, which are both major issues that were at the center of attention in 2020 with the Black Lives Matter movement. It’s interesting how the episode not only emphasizes these topics but also explores how people took action in response to them.

The episode highlights the generational gap between Gen-Z and Gen-X in how they approach protesting these issues. Dre and Junior both express their methods of protest, with Junior fully engaging in social media to raise awareness, while Dre is skeptical of social media activism. He believes it doesn’t lead to real change, unlike attending protests and speaking out in person.

I thought this episode would be interesting for viewers because it examines how social media has transformed advocacy and whether it truly makes a difference in effecting change.

There are many topics and issues that Black-ish covers throughout its seasons, but these episodes are just a few that stood out to me and taught me something about societal issues. I recommend watching the entire series as it’s filled with comedy and heartwarming moments from the Johnson family.