MOVIES AND SHOWS TO GET YOU INTO THE FALL SPIRIT

What I’ve found is that watching some fall classics helps with this transition; here are my favorites.

Living in California, I don't see the leaves changing into vermillion or get crisp autumn air as seen in the East Coast. While I absolutely love living in the Bay Area, seasons don't really exist. The temperature will change and rain becomes more frequent, but that's about it. Because of this, I often find it hard to get into the fall spirit, where I can cuddle up with a hot apple cider and enjoy the transition to the holiday.

1. Gilmore Girls

To a lot of us, Gilmore Girls is the ultimate cozy fall show. It follows Lorelai and her daughter, Rory, as they navigate life, love, and their developing caffeine addiction in the New England town of Stars Hollow. It’s full of banter, romance, coffee, and the kind of autumn energy that makes me want to pull on my Brandy sweaters and read a book. As I watch Rory studying at Yale or Lorelai running the inn, every episode feels like a hug wrapped in a knitted blanket and coffee steam.

2. DEAD POETs SOCIETY

Dead Poets Society is one of those movies that has peak fall vibes. Set at a New England prep school with ivy-covered walls and students done up in uniforms, it follows a group of boys whose lives are changed by their new English teacher, Mr. Keating. He inspires them to think for themselves, read poetry passionately, and “seize the day.” It’s emotional, cinematic, and heartbreaking, but it captures a mix of academic intensity and isolation that really embraces autumn as a part of the movie’s setting.

3. FANTASTIC MR. FOX

The colors used in Fantastic Mr. Fox, from warm oranges and golds to a variety of browns, make it ooze autumn. Directed by Wes Anderson, it tells the story of Mr. Fox, a clever and witty fox who can’t resist stealing from local farmers even after promising his family he’s a better mammal. The stop-motion animation is cozy and detailed; every frame looks like a fall painting. One of my favorite traits is the dry, British humor Anderson does best. It’s charming, nostalgic, and feels like watching an English afternoon come to life.

4. THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF

Ever since I was a kid, The Great British Bake Off has been my family’s ultimate comfort show. Seeing the opening shot of a tent in the English countryside followed by a group of bakers and food I want to inhale reminds me of childhood. It’s cozy, funny, and soothing, with goofy hosts, charming contestants, and multiple shots of golden pastries and fruit pies that make me feel inspired to bake. There’s no drama or chaos (usually), just fall energy and all around good vibes.

5. WHEN HARRY MET SALLY

My dad’s favorite, When Harry Met Sally, is the perfect fall romantic comedy. Set in New York City, we see Harry and Sally’s friendship that slowly transitions into a sweet romance. The film is filled with meaningless banter, awkward encounters, and iconic scenes like the one in Katz’s Deli. To me, the movie captures the nostalgic feeling of autumn, and I imagine cozy sweaters, walks through Central Park, and sharing a cup of tea with friends.

Each of these films and shows feel timeless to me. They never fail to make me laugh or cry, and as I cuddle up on my bed or couch, I imagine the leaves changing and air turning cold. Living in the Bay Area sometimes makes me feel like I’m missing out on the changes of seasons, but these five classics really do embrace fall vibes.