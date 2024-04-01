This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

Midterm season is not for the weak, and I often run out of steam to be productive. However, my Spotify playlists help me regain my strength. Here are some songs from my beloved “locking-in” playlist that are the sole reason I can stay focused on writing an essay.

1. “Shut Up and Drive” – Rihanna

Whenever I listen to this song, I feel like I can work at the speed of light. Maybe it’s the driving-themed lyrics, but the song immerses me in a world where I’m a racecar driver, trying to be the fastest and beat my competition. Overall, the fast-paced and energetic beat helps boost my energy levels and keeps me alert while studying and crossing the finish line of my workload.

2. “MOVE” – Beyoncé, ft. Grace Jones and Tems

It was tough to choose a single song, as Renaissance is my motivation album. However, this track from the album hits differently. With Beyoncé’s honeyed vocals and the chanting of legend Grace Jones and Nigerian singer Tems, this song perfectly blends funk and bounce. Specifically, the constant bass and chant-like chorus keep me in the rhythm of my work. You could say that this song helps me “move,” just as the title suggests.

3. “Venom” – Ravyn Lenae

This is one of the slower songs on my playlist, but it still has such a captivating effect in helping me stay focused. Lenae’s vocals are heavenly and create a dreamy vibe. Her range is also incredibly impressive, with the high notes she reaches throughout the song, and her harmonies are also a pleasure to listen to. The atmospheric production of the song, with the sharp futuristic sounds of its synths alongside the dreamy classic R&B sound of her voice, makes it the perfect background music to work to.

4. “Comme Des Garçons (Like The Boys)” – Rina Sawayama

This song is the embodiment of a confidence boost. As Sawayama sings about “being born to win it” and how we should never be “ashamed to have it all,” her conviction in herself is infectious, and I can’t help but feel as empowered as she does. It’s quite a reinvigorating song to listen to while I rewrite the same sentences repeatedly, but as Sawayama croons, I just have to “keep going and going.”

5. “Vogue” – Madonna

As soon as the first couple seconds of this song fade into my headphones, I’m transformed into someone capable of anything, even her homework. From the catchy beat, the upbeat tempo, and the empowering lyrics, this song creates an uplifting and motivating listening experience. It encourages creativity and self-expression, as “all you need is your own imagination.” This song is my go-to remedy when staring at a blank Google Doc.

Finding your rhythm can be difficult in the midst of the pressure of midterms. More importantly, keeping that rhythm and motivation is even trickier, and it’s pretty easy to burn out. However, music is a powerful tool you can use to your advantage. Sometimes, all you need is an empowering anthem to remind you just how amazing you are and propel you on your way to success. May some of these songs uplift you and empower you! No matter what, you got this!