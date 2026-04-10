MOCKTAIL RECIPES FOR A GIRL’S NIGHT IN

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Midterm season is coming to a close, and it’s time to have a night to relax and unwind. It’s the perfect time to play some music, watch a movie, or make a sweet treat with friends. Because beverages are always a must, here are three cozy mocktails that will top off the perfect girl’s night in. For whatever mood you’re in, these drinks are cute, delicious, and the perfect refreshment to talk over.

Peach Spritz

Perfect for pairing with cheese and crackers, a peach spritz adds fruity notes to any occasion. Pop on some jazz and enjoy a card game. This drink is floral, cozy, and ideal for when the girlies want to lay back and relax.

1 cup peach nectar

¾ cup orange juice

¼ cup lemon juice

Peach wedge

2 cups of ice

Virgin Mojito

A drink that goes well with all kinds of fruits, virgin mojitos are my ideal drink for a pool or beach day. They’re tropical and refreshing, making them perfect for the summertime and enjoying the NorCal sunset.

2 ½ cups sparkling water

3 tbs simple syrup

Lime wedges

Mint leaves (muddled and garnish)

2 cups of ice

Citrus Ginger Cooler

My favorite drink to pair with chocolate and other sweets, a citrus ginger cooler makes me feel like that girl. They’re the best to sip on when you want to feel glamorous and dress up. The drink is spicy and energizing, which matches perfectly with the vibes of being the main character.

1 cup orange juice

½ cup pineapple juice

¼ cup sparkling water

1 tsp ginger

2 cups of ice

Mocktails are one of the best ways to bring people together. Relaxing with your friends while sipping on a fruity drink and listening to some good music is my favorite way to relax and enjoy the little moments. These three recipes are some of the best, and you’re sure to enjoy them!