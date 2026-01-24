MISS UNIVERSE AND THE CONTROVERSY SURROUNDING ITS NEW WINNER

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Miss Universe pageant, one of the world’s most prestigious and renowned beauty competitions, has voiced its commitment to diversity, confidence, and global representation. It was held on Nov. 21, with millions of viewers tuning in to see their country’s contestants and potentially win the famous crown. This year however, the winner, Fátima Bosch of Mexico, has sparked controversy surrounding her past and the judging process.

The debate stems from an incident in early November when Nawat Itsaragrisil, the pageant’s director, “berated Bosch for not participating in some of its promotional activities.” The entire scene was filmed on a livestream and features Itsaragrisil naming Miss Mexico a “dumbhead” and calling for security to escort her out. This caused several other contestants, including Miss Universe 2024, to walk out in solidarity. While Itsaragrisil apologized, saying he only meant to call out her harmful actions, his role in the pageant proceedings became extremely limited. The President of the Miss Universe Organization spoke out against Itsaragrisil and said he “’has forgotten the true meaning’” of the show and he did a “’serious abuse of having called security” and “trying to silence and exclude her.’” Only one week after the event, two of the judges resigned which furthered public interest in the authenticity of the judging. During the Miss Universe competition, Bosche was asked how the title of Miss Universe would help her to create a safe space for women and empower them. Her reply told young girls to believe in themselves and to not let anyone make them doubt their worth. Bosche’s win sparked criticism, with online chatter questioning if the earlier incident was the primary reasoning behind her victory. Itsaragrisil told the media after the pageant that “As for the outcome, we leave it to the viewers at home to judge… people everywhere can make their own assessment.”

While the Miss Universe pageant has spoken out in support of Bosche and praised her strength and radiant energy, the controversy surrounding her continues. Many long-time supporters of the pageant question the bias of the judges and whether they’re too concerned about evolving with the times, than maintaining traditions. However, for others, Bosche is a great example of what Miss Universe is all about: strong women standing up for what they believe in. As the discussion grows louder, it becomes clear that this year’s outcome has brought pageants into the spotlight in a way that they haven’t been before, prompting many to rethink what the crown truly symbolizes today and who deserves to wear it.