MIDTERM MADNESS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever experienced a moment in your academic life where your wall looks like you’re trying to solve a murder mystery? Yep! That’s me during my first ever college midterm and it honestly sucks.

Prior to transferring to UC Berkeley, Midterms and finals were always a headache, yet manageable as I was able to balance exams, papers, and applications with my internship, all the while sneaking in an episode of Agatha All Along with a side of french vanilla ice cream. However, that’s no longer the case now as this semester feels like a game of chasing the White Rabbit with iced americanos in my hands. UC Berkeley made me realize two things: one being that I need to reinvent my studying habits and two being how perfectionism is obsolete.

Around my fourth week at Berkeley, I’ve started adopting the Pomodoro Technique to help me stay on track with my schedule. What would happen is that I’d do an assignment for 25 minutes with a timer on, and then take a 10-15 minute break. Once my break is over, this cycle would repeat three more times, concluding with a 30 minute break before repeating the cycle until the task is done. I’ll admit, I was a bit skeptic of this method. However, once I tried it out, I started to admire this technique as those in-between breaks became a reward to look forward to.

My breaks would be filled with 30 minutes of blissful slumber but also reflection. Why do I put so much pressure on myself to be on top of everything? Why do I feel like I have to strive for excellence when I’ve just transferred to the No. 1 public university in the country? These moments of pure vulnerability made me reflect on my relationship with perfectionism and it gave me the revelation that I already have done enough to be “on top of everything.” The only thing in this universe that’s telling me I’m behind is the voice in my head.

The fixation surrounding having the perfect grades and strategizing every assignment, study guide, and essay goes beyond the want for excellence. It’s become this constant striving for academic validation, not from my peers but from myself. Wanting to do your best is always great but, once your brain is wired to be the best or to be forever doomed, the message becomes the thief of personal progress. My love for learning dwindles into self-loathing.

Studying for midterms at UC Berkeley has made me realize that I don’t have to put pressure on myself to be the best person in the room. Sometimes, the best thing you can do for yourself during the madness of midterms is to show up and put in the work to learn what works and what doesn’t work for you academically. Studying and taking tests aren’t just about receiving gold stars and finding systemized answers, but learning how to prioritize time when the feeling of time running out plagues the mind.

The moral of my story here is that in the end, the best thing you can do during midterms is to be your own cheerleader through the storm. I can sympathize and say that it’s brutal out here and the chances of getting sick are mediocre to high but, in the words of J-Hope: “You’re killing it girl!”

So while you’re chasing down the White Rabbit that is midterms, remember to remind yourself to not lose yourself in the illusion that’s perfection because chances are, you’re already doing enough to earn a seat at the Tea Party.