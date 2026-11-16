This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Did anyone else take the five love languages quiz in elementary school? I can’t be the only one whose introduction to love languages was during 5th grade, and what a fun introduction it was. I loved seeing all my classmates’ results. But most of all, I really enjoyed thinking through mine. I can only remember that quality time was my number one, which makes complete sense.

Even when I was little, my birthdays and Christmases were enhanced, but not completed by gifts. What made these celebrations truly special was seeing so many people I loved and cared for in the same place at the same time. Inviting friends from old schools I never get to see, making memories with my cousins, yapping about who knows what with all my tias and tios. Don’t get me wrong, I love gifts but they’ve always been more the icing on the cake.

“Even when I was little, my birthdays and Christmases were enhanced, but not completed by gifts.”

I remember for one of my birthdays, eighth maybe, I got sick and couldn’t go to Pump-It-Up. I was devastated, I missed everything and everyone. The garage bag full of gifts made me feel better, but it did nothing to replace what I lost out on.

I know there’s something else I would’ve rather received that year, and it’s nothing material…okay, maybe keep a few material gifts. But as I thought about this, I also thought about the other love languages. What would satisfy someone who preferred words of affirmation? Acts of service? Well, here’s what I came up with.

Quality Time

Let’s start with quality time, since it’s my favorite love language. As a reserved, more introverted person, being with someone one-on-one has always been the best way for me to connect with them, get to know them, and further develop our relationship.

I already know the perfect way to package this in gift form, mostly because I’ve done it before with my older brother, who always had a cool uncle vibe, given he’s 13 years older than myself and 17 years older than our younger sister. One Christmas, my sister and I were trying to figure out if we should buy him socks and some kind of baseball cap, or just socks. But we came up with something better. This was during the frozen yogurt craze, much like the boba and matcha craze of the present.

My mom took us to our local spot and gave us the cash to buy our brother a gift card. That way he’d have to take us out for a sweet treat, and we’d get to spend the day together! It’s funny looking back, knowing his gift was more for my sister and I. Maybe this coming Christmas, I’ll pick a gift based on his love language rather than my own…

But my younger self was on to something. A gift card to your gift receiver’s favorite place, whether it’s fast food, mini golf, the movies, whatever! Add that to a sweet hand written letter, a funny Christmas card, taped up to a candy cane or the hands of a cute plushie, and you have the sweetest gift for someone who feels loved and appreciated via quality time.

Receiving Gifts

This love language stumped me for all of five seconds before I realized the most simple answer. The saying, “It’s the thought that counts,” speaks volumes here. Rather than purchasing something, perhaps make something instead. Something homemade that your gift receiver can’t get anywhere else, something that’s customized just for them. Something like knitting a batch of customized skinny scarfs, perhaps done in a soft pink color, alternating shades of brown, or with their name crocheted in cursive on one end. Each one reflecting the special person destined to receive it. That’s just one, very specific example.

There are so many cool YouTube tutorials, Instagram reels or TikToks to follow and personalize. Bedazzle a compact mirror, make a collage, or fold up an origami bookmark. It doesn’t have to be anything spectacular or professional. I made an unimpressive friendship bracelet, something small and almost too big. But I made sure it was yellow, red and white, mimicking my friend’s favorite band, Lamp. We’ve always enjoyed talking about music, and she was running off a high from recently attending their concert. I had no idea she’d love the bracelet so much, given it was such a simple gesture. But every time I saw her, she wore it.

Words of Affirmation

When it comes to this love language, I thought it always ranked very low for me. I’d cringe, at myself and others, or get the “ick” long before that concept came to be popularized. Especially when face to face.

But I found out that if these same words were written out on paper, to be read privately, those same feelings would cease, replaced by the expected reaction: feeling seen, appreciated, and loved. I can even write these letters, and I think a part of me always knew that.

My dad once had a fever of 104 degrees. I was very worried about him and, being in elementary school, there wasn’t much I could do. I think writing has always been there for me, as a tool. So, I wrote him a letter, and I remember trying to make jokes to balance out how sincere and vulnerable I was being. Once he was all better, and thanked me for it, I made sure that conversation ended. I didn’t want to hear about what I wrote, how certain things I said made him feel. None of it. I was so icked out and embarrassed.

Nowadays, I’d be able to handle all that. I can lean into the sincerity and love in each word I write, and each word written for me. From friends, family, my pookie bear. I think it’s a great tool for everyone, and would make such a sweet gift for any occasion. Whether or not the person you want to write to receives words of affirmation well, a cutely decorated letter could be the perfect gift.

Acts of Service

Act of service is another favored love language of mine. Who wouldn’t feel loved by someone making you tea and doing the dishes while you’re dying from period cramps unable to move from your bed? I definitely would, and I do when that scenario becomes reality for me about every month.

If someone gifted me vouchers to do either of those, I’d certainly use them, especially on days when midterms start stacking up, when a lack of sleep and abundance of stress catch up, or when a long day of work tenses up your back. Hopefully that last one doesn’t happen to you often, because I’m describing my dad who works a more laborious job.

When my sister and I were younger, and much smaller, he’d always ask us to walk on his back as a massage. We were never too partial towards it, as it was something so repetitive that it got boring quickly. Especially since he’d watch some type of war documentary while we’d take turns. However, as one of his birthdays rolled around, my sister and I wanted to add to his gift. We made him vouchers he could cash in to get us to walk on his back, and I’m pretty sure they had a specific time limit too. I wish I could remember it, and find out if we gave him a good deal or not.

My dad knew we’d rather play with our dollhouse or watch YouTube on his old iPad. Those vouchers meant more than temporary back pain relief. It meant we really cared for and loved him, more than our want of unlimited play time.

Physical Touch

I come from a family that loves hugs. Every event, birthday, barbeque, and holiday, hugs are distributed. I, for one, greatly enjoy this and this love language. Unlike acts of service or quality time, it really depends on who the person is. There has to be a solid relationship already there, a comfort ready to expand. For others, physical touch doesn’t depend on the person, it’s just a no. And I have to check myself from giving into my first instinct once someone like this shows up at my birthday or to the group hang out.

My sister, for one, hates when I lay on her. Even just lean on her slightly. But she’ll sprawl out on top of me no problem. She’ll melt into the kitchen tiles when I go in for a hug, but tell me how to position myself so she’s more comfortable laying on me.

I think a good gift idea for both ranks of this love language would be a weighted stuffed animal. I have one, a cute blue dinosaur that really does feel like a soothing hug. It’s perfect. If my recipient isn’t crazy about physical touch, I imagine this gift as me giving them a hug in a way that they’re comfortable with. It’s something I can’t normally do, and it makes me happy. If they do enjoy physical touch, I get to hug them when we cannot be physically together.

Everyone feels loved and appreciated in different ways, a mixture of all five love languages. It was fun to explore, looking back on my 20 years of birthdays and holidays, and prepare for this season of giving.