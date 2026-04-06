LEE KRASNER AND THE FEMININE DILEMMA

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lee Krasner’s contributions to the Abstract Expressionist movement were long overshadowed in a male-dominated art world. In the press, she was almost always associated with her husband, Jackson Pollock. Yet, Krasner was a key figure in the New York art scene in her own right. Deeply invested in the possibilities of shape and form, she worked on large canvases filled with bold, defining abstractions. Her projects ranged from precise geometric compositions to fluid, emotionally charged strokes, reflecting her persistent search for a distinct artistic voice.

Despite the widespread prejudice she faced from galleries and critics, Krasner firmly rejected the label of “female artist.” She believed that art was a universal human act. While she acknowledged the reality of discrimination, noting that many galleries refused to show women’s work and that such biases would take years to overcome, she maintained that gender became irrelevant in the act of painting. She recognized herself as a woman, but rejected the idea of approaching art in limiting or fragmented terms. For Krasner, creating art was a demanding endeavor rooted in the act of making itself, not in being male or female. The artistic process, for her, required both physical and mental rigor.

Yet this ambition is difficult to sustain without tension. The complexity becomes especially clear in works such as her 1966 painting “Gaea.” Although abstract, the piece carries undertones of feminine power and primal creation through its title, which references the Greek goddess of the Earth. The monumental scale, along with its circular, floral-like forms, required Krasner to engage physically with the canvas, linking the work to her own body and identity. The sweeping gestures and organic rhythms complicate her insistence that painting transcends gender.

The physicality of her art suggests that her identity was not so easily separated from her work. Even as she resisted gendered expectations, her experience as a woman shaped both her formal language and the meanings embedded in her paintings. Krasner’s legacy is not one of complete transcendence, but of navigating the tension between resisting labels and creating work that inevitably carries traces of identity.