KATY PERRY’S SPACE TRIP: FEMINIST OR PERFORMATIVE?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

On April 14, Jeff Bezos’s company, Blue Origin, sent an all-woman space crew to space for exactly 11 minutes. The crew included: Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Kerianne Flynn, and Gayle King. While Aisha Bowe and Amanda Nguyen are well-respected and qualified scientists, many questioned why pop-culture figures such as Perry, Sanchez, Flynn, and King were invited to be a part of the crew.

Before they took off, the flight was heavily critiqued by celebrities such as Olivia Munn, saying on the Today Show, “What’s the point? Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it’s a bit gluttonous.” Despite these concerns, the entire flight was marketed as “pro-women” with Katy Perry herself telling The Associated Press she’s doing the flight “for the next generation to inspire so many different people, but especially young girls to go.”

Despite Katy Perry’s inspiring words, they don’t negate the fact that similar space flights will be limited to those who can pay for it. The cost of the flight itself remains undisclosed, but its first flight in 2021 was sold for $28 million, according to a report from New York Times. Also, BBC reported that to reserve a seat, a $150,000 deposit was required. This further reaffirms the public’s concerns that the flight is less about uplifting women, and more so a publicity stunt to market Blue Origin’s business, and attempt to make an extremely expensive space flight appear accessible.

The environmental cost is another component to take into consideration, with BBC reporting that Blue Origin proudly states they produce no carbon emissions and only release water vapor. However, what they fail to mention is that water vapor is a potent greenhouse gas, which ultimately plays a role in global warming.

As soon as the flight landed, it received extreme backlash. Additionally, social media immediately turned the flight and the women on board into memes. On board, cameras show Katy Perry staring into a camera and holding up a daisy, instead of looking out the windows, for 4 minutes out of the 11-minute flight. Social media also found it comical that Katy Perry used the flight to advertise her setlist for her upcoming tour, sang “What a Wonderful World” in space, and proceeded to kiss the ground when she landed. Katy Perry said in an interview with Blue Origin’s mission webcast that the experience made her “feel super-connected to love” and that the trip showed her “how much love you have to give and how loved you are.” These words were heavily criticized by the media and considered performative and over-dramatic, considering how short the flight was.

Another aspect of note was the uniform of the crew, which was organized by Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sánchez. As quoted in a New York Times article, Sánchez wanted to “reimagine the flight suit” as “elegant” with a little “spice.” These descriptions produced a slim-fitting blue suit with a plunging neckline. Sánchez even said she “almost put a corset” in the suit, and Katy Perry remarked the suit put the “ass in astronaut.” This emphasis on female flight suits having to be “sexy” is being played off by members of the crew as empowering rather than anti-feminist. Yet, critics have used Lauren Sánchez’s words to call out how the design of the suits perpetuates the idea of femininity as synonymous with sexiness, and therefore, not actually feminist.

While it’s important to note the flight was the first all-female space flight in over 60 years, the primary goal of it wasn’t to bring together women to spread awareness for female voices in the aerospace industry. Rather, it uses feminist ideas as a marketing scheme for space tourism.

As shown through the flight’s intense media coverage, its inclusion of unqualified celebrities, the design of the suits, and statements made by crew members, the flight was more performative than purposeful. Instead of making tangible steps towards gender equality in space exploration, it leaned heavily on celebrity clout to generate headlines and social media attention. This idea is exhibited by the treatment of the crew with Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Amanda Nguyen, being largely overlooked in media coverage, while Katy Perry took center stage. The monetary and environmental cost of the flight itself also portrays how these missions aren’t opening doors for women, but are more focused on opening wallets. Due to this, Blue Origin’s flight won’t be perceived as a feminist milestone, but instead as a performance where empowerment was commodified.