IS ‘THE PITT’ SEASON 2 JUST ANOTHER SOAPY MEDICAL DRAMA?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Personally, I’ve never been a fan of medical dramas. I love drama-infused movies and TV, but something about the hospital setting of shows like Grey’s Anatomy made it so I couldn’t separate the absurd plotlines and character arcs from reality.

My only exception to this rule is HBO’s The Pitt, a medical drama set in an overcrowded and understaffed emergency department in Pittsburgh. Starring Noah Wyle and created by R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt is a refreshing series that, while at times theatrical, is eye-opening, bingeworthy, and refreshing.

Season 2 highlights all the aspects of the show that I loved from last season, and, overall, the episodes in this season are even more emotional than last season. The mass shooting event in season one is horrific and emotionally numbing, and none of the storylines in season two have reached that same level of sadness and surreality. However, the individual patients in the current season are far more memorable to me; they remind me of people I know in my own life or the lives of my family and friends, more than the patients from last season did. Jackson, a college student with a recent onset of mental illness, Orlando Diaz, a father who can’t afford his medical care and will do anything to serve his wife and daughter, and Harlow Graham, a deaf patient whose medical needs are being overlooked, are just a few of the patients introduced to viewers this season that left a lasting impression on me; they inspired me to re-evaluate my perspective on social issues that, whether or not they were a reality for me, affect many individuals’ daily lives.

The Pitt works where other medical dramas don’t because it’s unafraid of having serious conversations about medicine that transcend past the hospital; the stories of patients inspired from real-life stories, like Orlando and Jackson, have far-reaching impacts that go beyond diagnosis in an emergency room, impacting the livelihoods of diagnosed individuals and their loved ones. These conversations are elevated by an intriguing and dynamic cast that are entertaining to watch and even more fun to root for. Whenever the show begins to feel like it’s “too much” or “too emotional,” the actors’ humor and charisma with fellow cast members serve as a “palate cleanser” for viewers.

Another aspect of The Pitt that emphasizes the demanding, tense nature of an emergency room is its set design. The hospital and waiting room perfectly encapsulate the anxiety associated with a hospital setting, and this masterful set design made me empathize more deeply for the patients and staff alike during high-stress or emotional scenes. If you’re looking for a show that is just as haunting as it is captivating, then I would give The Pitt a try!