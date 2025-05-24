HOW TO SPEND THE LAST WEEKS IN BERKELEY: A BUCKET LIST

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

As graduation begins to loom at UC Berkeley, there’s no better way to remember your college years than being a tourist in your own home of the last four years or so. Berkeley, California and the Bay have some amazing things to offer: iconic sights, hidden gems, and experiences. Here’s a guide to make the most of your final days in Berkeley, making memories that last a lifetime.

Berkeley Musts:

Visit The Campanile

Everyone visiting should make time to visit The Campanile. No Berkeley goodbye is complete without a trip to the top. This landmark offers an unforgettable view of the Bay Area.

UC Botanical Garden

Within the hills of Berkeley, the peaceful garden is amazing for a quiet afternoon. The beautiful and colorful plants make for a beautiful place to take pictures.

Lawrence Hall of Science

A place for friends and families to learn and immerse themselves in science. It has amazing views that are unmatched. Go with a friend, food, and enjoy.

Berkeley Marina

Take a stroll, run, or fly a kite along the Marina with the amazing views of the San Francisco skyline from a distance.

Photo by Sophie Ward

Food Musts:

Cheeseboard Pizza

They have live music, communal tables, and some of the best pizza available. It’s one of the must-go places to visit when in Berkeley.

Berkeley Bowl

It’s more than just a grocery store; it’s an adventure. They always carry unique fruits you’ve never seen before and it’s fun to explore on a chill day.

La Note

The best for brunch. A cozy French restaurant with an amazing vibe and food that can’t be beat!

Super Duper Burgers

An amazing burger spot! Has some of the best milkshakes I’ve had in the Bay and amazing seating for everyone to enjoy.

Arts and Culture:

BAMPFA

Whether you end up walking through the galleries or watching an indie film, BAMPFA has a lot to offer. The architecture and atmosphere will leave a lasting impression.

Greek Theatre

Try to catch an outdoor concert at the Greek! It’s an important and memorable venue for concerts in the Bay.

SF MOMA

Much like the BAMPFA, the galleries and many installations offer new experiences every month. There are interactive sculptures and it’s an amazing location for pictures.

Fun Day Trips:

San Francisco Ferry Building

Take a ferry across the Bay for amazing views that will leave you speechless. The food at the ferry building is also a must to try.

Point Reyes Seashore

It’s a bit further, but seeing the amazing coastal hiking trails and the picturesque Lighthouse is a must. It’s a road trip that’ll be unforgettable!

Golden Gate Bridge

Rent a bike or walk across the Golden Gate. The long stretch is amazing for a long stroll with fresh breeze. It’s an amazing site for unbelievable pictures.

As my last few weeks of being in the Bay come to a close, making memories is a top priority. The last stretch is a bittersweet moment that gives me the chance to pause, reminisce on what I have left, and say goodbye. Whether you want to hike coastal trails, visit favorites, or discover something new before leaving, enjoy and celebrate your time here. You deserve it!