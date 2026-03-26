Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
a paper envelope on top of a letter
a paper envelope on top of a letter
Photo by Liam Truong from Unsplash
UC Berkeley | Life > Experiences

HOW TO SEND A LETTER 101: THE BEST WAY TO KEEP IN CONTACT WITH FRIENDS

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Penelope Garcia Student Contributor, University of California - Berkeley
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During my two years at the University of California, Berkeley I have made so many new friends. But, there are still times when I do miss home and my friends back there. However, that feeling was eased one day during my first month at Berkeley when I received an email telling me a package had arrived, only to be surprised when a letter was directed to me from a friend back home. I was super happy to receive a letter, as I’d never been sent one before. It’s a handwritten letter from my friend with stickers and trinkets from the past month. 

After that, it became a tradition for her to send me letters each month, and I loved it so much that I decided to start sending her letters every month too, so she could feel the excitement that I felt every month when receiving a letter. I think that this is one of the best ways to keep in touch with a friend or family member, especially when you’re so far away from home. So, I wanted to share some tips and tricks on sending a letter to a friend.

Love letter with flowers
Pezibear on Pixabay

During the month, I like to keep track of the events that I experienced, witnessed, and accomplished, or just anything that I deem important during that time period. Then, I’ll write a handwritten letter about what happened that month, and I like to write a Q&A asking about her month at the end of the letter. In each letter, I prefer to keep a theme, as every month there is a new holiday or celebration. There are certain colors or pictures that I use to decorate the envelope for each of the letters.

Next, if there are any notable places that I go, I like to collect any sort of memorabilia that I think is cool as another way of showing what I’ve been up to during that month. Some of the things that I’ll collect are: stickers, postcards, pins, pictures, drawings, or even little arts and craft projects. Lastly, I always like to seal the envelope with a wax stamp, making sure it’s secure and ready to go.

craft table
Vladimir Proskurovskiy

Overall, this is one of my favorite things to do. I’d consider it a hobby, but it’s also something that keeps us connected even from so many miles away.

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Penelope Garcia

UC Berkeley '28

Penelope is a sophomore at the University of California, Berkeley studying English. She is currently a writing for the Berkeley Chapter of Her Campus. She loves to write about her college experience, and reviews on movies, tv shows, and books. In her free time, she will usually be reading in the library or sitting in nature.