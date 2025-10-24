HOW TO SELF CARE IN THE MIDST OF COLLEGE LIFE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Attending a prestigious college comes with many responsibilities and challenges, like a busy academic schedule or many extracurricular activities to boost work experience. A struggle I find, even in the midst of my last year, is having little time to recharge from the chaos of school life. I ask myself: is there a solution to balance it all while taking care of my mental health and, if so, where do I start?

Morning yoga stretches for 15 minutes

I find that some of my anxieties lessen when I do some yoga stretches in the morning. As someone who is a beginner in yoga, I try to pace myself with the ones I feel comfortable with. Some include the downward facing dog followed by Bhujangasana and child’s pose. I also try other poses like the seated forward bend pose, not only to stretch the tense muscles, but to calm the stressful nerves throughout my body.

Those fifteen minutes of quiet meditation make me forget about what I have to do for that specific day, as I feel refreshed and motivated to start a brand new day. Practicing yoga, no matter if you’re a beginner or a pro, can help in dissipating the stress of college life.

Reading a book

Opening a page to a book sounds simple to do, but I find that reading a book for pleasure rather than academically can be difficult. What I’ve learned is to take it slowly and read at my own pace. Even if it’s just a simple sentence of a book you’ve been dying to read for ages, doing something as opposed to nothing can have a real impact compared to not reading it at all.

I’ve also learned that reading a book that matches your interests is another huge motivator to finish. There are so many books out there that are tailored to a particular interest. It isn’t difficult to find one that’s perfect for you. With even just those two motivators to read, getting started should feel less challenging. Disconnecting yourself from reality helps clear the mind.

Baking for fun

I’m no professional baker by any means, but the simplicity of baking cookies helps me feel calm and happy. The act of sharing what I make with my friends and family leaves me feeling fulfilled because I’m giving back to those who I care most about.

Personally, I bake chocolate chip cookies, but also experiment with oatmeal, peanut butter, gingerbread, and snickerdoodles. To make things easier for myself, I start out with reading the directions on the box and combine the ingredients to make the dessert. If they aren’t in store already, I find recipes online that are easy to navigate.

I used to think I didn’t have time for self care, but even little things like stretching, reading or baking help me reset. College will always come with a packed schedule, but slowing down once in a while makes it easier to handle. Taking a few minutes for yourself, whether it’s through movement, hobbies, or something creative, is a great way to release stress and ease the mind.