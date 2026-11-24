This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Breaking off a meaningful relationship with someone doesn’t get easier, whether it’s your first or your hundredth time doing it. But what does make it easier is initiating honest communication and articulating coherent thoughts. Breakups are messy — that part is inevitable — but they don’t have to be cruel or drag on longer than necessary.

Getting broken up with is certainly a hard pill to swallow, but initiating a breakup entails a whole other set of emotional challenges. Initiating the end of a relationship requires certainty, emotional strength, and effective communicative skills, all of which can be hindered by internal conflict and doubt.

Breaking up with someone who hasn’t necessarily done anything wrong on paper, but isn’t the right person for you, is especially tricky. You can love someone and still know that they’re not the one. But acting on this realization inevitably requires hurting the other person’s feelings, and without a sense of anger or revenge fueling the fire, the flames of resolution can often flicker. Doubting your decision or invalidating your own feelings in the absence of clear mistreatment is common. But it’s important to remember that if the relationship doesn’t feel right now, it probably won’t later.

A benefit of being the one to propose breaking up is that you have time to work through your emotions in advance. However, this blessing can quickly become a curse in the form of overthinking. Some obvious advice: don’t spiral. You don’t have to perfectly anticipate the other person’s reaction or have all the answers ready. You’re allowed to just focus on how you feel.

Some less obvious advice: label your emotions. Whatever you’re feeling, pause for a second and give it a word. For example, “I’m feeling angry.” This may seem a bit frivolous, but there’s scientific proof it works. Simply naming your emotions moves activity in the brain from the amygdala, the part of the brain responsible for threat reception and emotional processing, to the prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain in charge of reasoning and executive function. After you’ve named your emotion(s), you can further break things down: “I’m feeling angry because X, Y, and Z.” This is an effective way to ground yourself and stay in control, especially during moments when you may be experiencing many different emotions all at once, like during a breakup.

When it comes to breakups, communication is key. Prepare a script or some bullet points beforehand. It’s a lot harder to think when both your and your partner’s emotions are high. Be clear with your reasoning, as calm as you can with your delivery (although of course it’s okay to cry — being sad is a sign something mattered), and remember that your decision doesn’t rest on the other person’s reaction. They’re allowed to have feelings about the breakup too, but their emotions shouldn’t dictate your resolution.

Take a breath, and be firm in your decision.

You got this.