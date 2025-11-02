HOW TO CELEBRATE HALLOWEEN IF YOU DON’T WANT TO GO OUT

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Halloween approaches, making plans can be stressful especially if you’re like me and don’t always love to dress up and go out. Halloween can still be fun within the comfort of your own home. Here are a few of my ideas to be in the festive spirit without having to go the extra mile.

The first way you can still be festive is to get different Halloween-themed treats. When I was little, my favorite used to be Papa Murphy’s pumpkin pizza! It’s a take and bake so all you have to do is turn your oven to 425 degrees and place the pizza in the oven. No extra effort exerted, and you get to eat festive pumpkin shaped pizza! Another treat I like in Berkeley specifically is Cupcakin’, the cupcake shop on Telegraph’s, halloween themed cupcakes! Last year, I got a monster-decorated funfetti cupcake, and it made me feel a little extra festive. Lastly, a go to of mine always for Halloween is the pumpkin or ghost cookies from Pillsbury. Similar to the pizza, all you have to do is preheat your oven and put the cookies in! Super simple and super delicious. Try one of these snacks to feel festive during your chill night at home.

Another way to feel festive is to watch Halloween movies or TV shows. I’m not really into horror, but I love Halloween themed movies like Hocus Pocus, Halloweentown, E.T., It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, and Spookley the Square Pumpkin. I also was a Disney Channel kid growing up, so I love to watch the Disney Channel Original movies like Girl vs Monster, or Twitches. I even sometimes like to watch the Disney TV show Halloween specials. Good Luck Charlie and Jessie’s Halloween episodes are some of my favorites. I also enjoy watching things with a fall vibe to them like Harry Potter or Stranger Things. If you turn any of these on, I guarantee you’ll feel festive!

Lastly, a way you can feel festive is doing a Halloween themed activity. I’m a big fan of pumpkin carving. It’s such a fun way to air your creativity while also making a festive Halloween decoration! My friends and I carved some pumpkins a week ago, and we had so much fun. All we did to prep was go to Trader Joes and buy each of us a pumpkin, and then went to Safeway to buy the carving sets. However, if you don’t want to get your hands dirty from the muck of the pumpkin, you could always paint them! Painting pumpkins is an even easier way to let your creativity shine, as you can use different colors and draw different patterns all without having to get your hands dirty. Doing an activity like one of these is a great way to feel in the Halloween spirit!

These are just a few of the ways I thought of how to be festive without having to go out and dress up. I hope these are helpful and make you feel less stressed about making super in depth Halloween plans! Have the best Halloween and be safe!