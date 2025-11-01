HOW I’M GETTING INTO THE FALL SPIRIT

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being from the Pacific Northwest, fall has always had a special meaning to me. Fall is one of the most beautiful times in Washington. The leaves turn the prettiest shades of red, yellow, and orange you’ll ever see, and the rain provides a nice ambiance. I’ve always loved fall at home, and every year I’ve been at school, I get a little homesick. California is still very beautiful in the fall, it’s just not quite the same. Here are a few things I do to bring the fall spirit of Washington to me!

The first thing I like to do is decorate my room with fall decorations. Whether that be some pumpkins or just fall-scented candles is entirely up to you! I like making my room have a nice fall-ish feel to it since I always would when I was at home. You can even make decorations yourself. My friend Bella cut ghosts out of newspapers and made a little ghost garden that she hung on her wall! Decorating is one of the fun things I do to get in the fall spirit, and it can be so easy if you want to just make them yourself with the stuff you have around you!

Another thing I like to do to get into the spirit is watch fall/Halloween movies and shows! My favorite “Halloween” movies are Halloweentown, Hocus Pocus, and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. I make sure to watch each of these movies every year as they make me so happy and remind me of my childhood! My mom used to always play It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on Halloween, and I always loved it. I also always have to watch Gilmore Girls because no show better encapsulates fall than Gilmore Girls. This is another easy way to get into the fall spirit, especially if you have Disney or Netflix.

I’m also a big proponent of the “fall menu” at various coffee shops and stores. Being from Washington, I’ll admit I do have a bit of a Starbucks bias, but I do really love their fall drinks and foods. I’m not a major coffee drinker, but I do appreciate their iced pumpkin chai. It’s a great alternative to the pumpkin spice latte. I would just recommend getting it without the pumpkin spice on top! I also really like Trader Joe’s pumpkin bread mix and apple cider muffins! Fall-themed food and drinks are another one of my favorite ways to really feel like it’s fall!

Lastly, this is a new activity that I did this year, but it’s going to a pumpkin patch. I recently went to the pumpkin patches in Half Moon Bay, and though they did not compare to the Washington ones in size or grandeur, they were still super fun. We went to Lemos Farm, Pastorini’s Farm, and Andreotti’s Farm. They were each super cute, and the perfect way to immerse yourself in fall! I’ve also heard Half Moon Bay has a cool Pumpkin Festival if you want to check that out!

These are the ways I get into the fall spirit while at school! Yes, they’re small, but sometimes the small things can make your week. I hope these give you some inspiration for different things you want to do this fall!