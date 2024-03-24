This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

There’s a point in every semester when we repeatedly claim I’m gonna lock in, only to do the complete opposite of that. Burnout is the inevitable feeling that all students experience at some point in their academic careers. For me, burnout tends to show up once a year, creeping up on me in ways that I least expect. I won’t even realize it until I notice that I’m turning in all my assignments at the last minute and cramming for midterms the day before exams take place. Attending a prestigious university can be rough, so I’ll be sharing the small changes I make to help reduce my academic burnout!

Find a new study spot

Change of scenery can make a huge difference. Instead of choosing the library I always study at, I might switch it up and make things interesting. Maybe I’ll try a new library or pick a cute study spot outside. If you’re more of a cafe person, try studying at a library (vice versa)! Even the smallest change can make a difference. Find a random bench on campus, pull out your laptop, and try studying for at least 30 minutes. If you end up liking it, keep going! Sometimes, picking a pretty spot is all I need to get motivated!

Watch Gilmore Girls

Everyone knows and loves the show Gilmore Girls. If you haven’t seen it, you need to watch it and follow along with Rory Gilmore’s academic and personal journey through life. Rory is a highly motivated student who’s known for spending her weekends studying and reading, making her the perfect source of inspiration and motivation. I love to rewatch seasons one through four, because I find that when I see Rory study with such determination I do too. Sometimes, I also find myself listening to the Gilmore Girls soundtrack, which gives me a similar boost of motivation!

Watch Studytube

Studytube, a subgenre on Youtube dedicated to productivity and study vlogs, is one of my all time favorite types of videos to watch. They consist primarily of university students who vlog themselves going to class, doing homework, and studying. A lot of the videos heavily romanticize studying through the use of cute stationery and aesthetic music. Whenever I feel burnt out, I like to watch a couple of vlogs, encouraging myself to study. My favorite studytubers at the moment are Breanna Quan and Saranghoe. Their channels are a mixture of study and lifestyle, which makes their videos all the more entertaining.

Take a day off

I never realize how much I study until I take a day off. I’m not the best at remembering to take breaks, so giving myself one day off from homework/study usually rejuvenates me and lets me recharge (mentally and physically). Take that one day to sleep in or hang out with friends! Watch the show you’ve been putting off — even go on a hike! The key is to stop thinking about studying, and avoid stressful thoughts about assignments. Once you’ve enjoyed a free day, you can get back to studying, feeling refreshed and energized.

While these tips may seem silly, I find them extremely helpful. Burnout is hard to deal with but also easily resolvable if you maintain a proper balance of self-care and study time. I find that implementing change into my study routine and discovering proper inspiration leads to a more determined version of myself!