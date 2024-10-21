This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

I check my computer’s time. 9:41 p.m. Location: Main Stacks. Brain? Scattered. As my mind paces back and forth, coming up with every single scenario for the following morning, I think of the worst; I won’t pass my yoga instructor audition and I’ll run out of the studio in embarrassment. Yes, it seems dramatic, but these are all thoughts that have plagued my mind for the last couple of days.

Whether you’re interviewing for a new job, trying out for a new gig, or attempting a new hobby, there’s something that unites all of these (very different) situations from one another: you’ll probably feel uncomfortable during all of them. That’s not to say in any way that trying out new things is bad. It’s actually the complete opposite. Challenging yourself to learn something new is commendable. However, it can be extremely uncomfortable.

In a world that often prioritizes comfort and “staying in your lane,” embracing the art of being uncomfortable can seem extremely weird. However, it’s necessary to acknowledge that discomfort is inevitable if you intend to seek growth throughout your life. It’s needed to transform you into the best version of yourself.

I consider myself a person who hates being embarrassed, however, throughout the years I’ve learned that if I don’t ever feel uncomfortable, I’m probably not optimizing my maximum potential. Over time, many things I once considered scary or intimidating became an amazing source of strength and confidence for me.

I’ve also found that embracing discomfort has allowed me to enhance my empathy towards others. When putting myself in challenging situations, I become more aware of others’ situations, allowing me to connect with others through shared vulnerability.

Lastly, discomfort led me to amazing opportunities. Was it uncomfortable to speak to a lively audience for that executive position at my club? Absolutely. But, if I never took the challenge, I would’ve never gotten the position and met such amazing people. Will it be uncomfortable to teach a yoga class to the same instructors who taught me everything there is to know about the practice of yoga? Yes, it’ll probably be scary. But, to reach my goal, I have to face this head-on, just like everything else I’ve had to face in the past.