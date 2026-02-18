HEATED RIVALRY: A CULTURAL PHENOMENON?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Heated Rivalry, a TV show based on Rachel Reid’s hockey series, has turned into a cultural phenomenon since its release on Nov. 25. The show follows Russian hockey prodigy Ilya Rozanov and his rival, the Canadian Shane Hollander, through their years-long secret romance. Both of the actors, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, were relatively unknown before the show, but have since skyrocketed to fame as the show has grown more and more popular. The show’s success is largely due to its raunchy scenes and also its niche topic: a queer sports romance that doesn’t shy away from showing the romance and all it entails.

After its release, the show, originally a Crave production, became number one on HBO Max. It has also already been renewed for a second season due to both its strong viewership and the internet’s enthusiasm. TikTok edits, viral clips, witty interviews with the two lead actors, and a passionate fan community have transformed the low-budget show to a mainstream success.

The show brings joy, something that is largely lacking from other queer stories, in which heartache, and desperation are central. The setting of Heated Rivalry, Major League Hockey (MLH), is meant to symbolize the NHL, which is especially unique as many major sports organizations seem unwelcoming to openly queer athletes and steeped in hyper masculinity. On the contrary, Heated Rivalry depicts a tender relationship between men who feel the burden of the sport’s intense masculinity, and shows their journey in realizing their true feelings: that they are deeply in love with one another which doesn’t fit the mold that has been placed upon them. This fresh premise allows the audience to feel deeply connected to the characters and their experience, offering an affirmation that queer stories can center around joy, desire, and fulfillment rather than sorrow and tragedy.

The characters, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozonov, both have their personal stories, but also grow with one another. Shane is a half Asian perfectionist hockey player, who struggles to come to terms with his identity as a gay man, in a white, heterosexual environment. Throughout the show he fights by rectifying the fact that he is not the MLH’s “perfect hockey player.” Meanwhile, Ilya has to hide his sexuality because of the pressures from his father and Russian society as a whole. Through his relationship with Shane, Ilya finds refuge and a true family. These characters, and the masterclass acting of Hudson and Connor, drive the show to be a display of true emotional intimacy, along with the fear and vulnerability that comes from loving someone in a world that demands silence.

Heated Rivalry has made a tangible cultural impact by expanding the space for unapologetic queer representation in television. By portraying queer love as something powerful and authentic, the show has sparked broader conversations about inclusivity, masculinity, and visibility, proving that stories like these are not only necessary, but deeply impactful for a wide audience.