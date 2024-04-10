The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With springtime here and the air having just turned so nice and crisp, now is the time to curate a new playlist that matches the enjoyable weather. I insist that everyone needs to find music that will help them romanticize the spring season. I have a lot of experience with obsessing over the same three songs for three weeks and then proceeding to find another new three songs I can listen to on repeat. I’ve tried to change it up and look for artists I can give a chance and maybe obsess over their entire discography instead. There are so many underrated artists out there who have made the perfect springtime songs!

Jeff Bernat

I first discovered Bernat during quarantine, but I had only listened to one song of his. I recently recovered my old playlist from that time, and his song “Still” reminded me of how great of a singer he is. This led me to look over his entire Spotify profile and listen to all of his playlists. His 2019 album She Loves Me Not will not disappoint, I swear. Many of his songs feature mellow melodies and his voice sounds so velvety. She Loves Me Not discusses themes of love for the most part, which I think goes hand in hand with romanticizing the season of blooming!

Mac Ayres

On the theme of artists I discovered during quarantine, Mac Ayres is another notable one. I was so obsessed with his song, “Easy”, which is currently his most popular one on Spotify. I would best describe his music as soulful and smooth. He sings a lot about love and self-discovery. I find that a lot of his songs feel so warm and evoke a sense of nostalgia. I’d recommend giving him a listen!

Michael Seyer

While I was working on my springtime playlist a few weeks ago, “Jellyfish” by Seyer had come up on my recommended list. The title caught my eye, and I’m so glad I had given it a chance. I feel like his songs are what lo-fi with lyrics would sound like. The gentle vocals and his lyrics discussing longing and admiration are what really drew me in.

Grent Perez

After discovering Perez recently, spring has never felt lovelier. His incorporation of Filipino lyrics in “My Heart Beats For You” had me intrigued, so I did a deep dive into his entire profile. His discography is similar to Jeff Bernat’s in that his vocals are velvety and flow so smoothly. I would say a lot of his songs could be considered indie pop. The thoughtfulness he pours into his lyrics can’t go unnoticed. He definitely deserves more attention!

I hope that my artist recommendations were helpful, so that we can all feel like main characters this spring!