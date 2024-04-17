GIRLHOOD: MORE THAN JUST A TREND

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

After celebrating Women’s History Month, I’d like to reflect on a trend that has overtaken social media platforms. Many are sharing TikTok videos of their experiences, activities, styles, and aesthetics that are reminiscent of their girlhood. This “Girlhood” trend emerged in 2023, a year commonly referred to as the “Year of the Girl.” The year 2023 captured the essence of girlhood and saw a resurgence of the media celebrating women and their experiences. From Greta Gerwig’s movie, Barbie, to friendship bracelets, to putting pink bows on everything, the Girlhood trend not only embraced but reclaimed femininity.

In a society that often devalues our experiences by labeling them as frivolous, shallow, or superficial, the Girlhood trend rejects patriarchal views by spreading uplifting views of femininity and girl-identifying experiences. This trend has given women a platform to share their stories, dreams, activities, and experiences associated with girlhood. Many videos show fun experiences people associate with girlhood such as getting ready while watching Vogue’s YouTube series, “Beauty Secrets,” debriefing the same situation a hundred times with your close friends, or getting all dressed up to go have a photoshoot with your friends. Others chose to show a raw and more vulnerable side to girlhood and their experiences during this era such as dealing with societal expectations and the pressure of letting go of our girlhood when transitioning into womanhood. Many women can collectively agree girlhood was over in the blink of an eye as young girls are often forced to grow up too soon.

There’s a sense of loss when reminiscing about girlhood. Many videos express this nostalgia for girlhood in a variety of ways. Some post montages of memories, show items, like clothing, toys, and styles from their girlhood, and reflect on the passing of time. Soon, others were voicing how they related to these shared videos, prompting others to share their own stories. This trend provides representation for experiences that are not talked about enough, portraying inclusive and diverse views of the “girl experience.”

The Girlhood trend should be seen as much more than just a fun social media trend. It has uplifted girl-identifying experiences that combat gender stereotypes and has helped reshape the narrative around girlhood and femininity. This has helped establish a sense of community among participants and viewers. The community formed through this trend builds connections and can help girls feel that their experiences are validated. In return, this can leave girls feeling empowered, confident, and heard. The Girlhood trend is about sharing experiences and reconnecting with our own girlhood, a special time that shaped and influenced the people we are today. Rather than viewing this trend as just a passing fad, let’s recognize this trend for what it is and for all that it has done.