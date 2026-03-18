FIVE WAYS I’M COMBATING SEASONAL DEPRESSION

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After the holidays, when the weather is still cold and the nights begin early, my mood droops. In these times my productivity goes down, and I find myself yearning for the warmth of family or that from the sun. In order to combat a lack of motivation and to get myself out of bed, here are some things I integrated into my daily routine that made all the difference.

1. GOING TO THE GYM

Before, working out in communal spaces was intimidating to me. Facing this fear was integral to me both bettering my body and releasing a lot of pent up emotions. Using the gym as an outlet to reflect on anything that bothers me or is consuming significant amounts of my time allows me to look at it from a different perspective. Additionally, after the workout, the pride and satisfaction creates a productive rest of the day.

2. EVENING SHOWERS

At the end of a long day of grinding and socializing, my first instinct is to flop into bed and call it a night. Before, I would do this without washing off my makeup, and neglecting chores I hadn’t finished. Something that helped break this cycle was showering in the evening over in the morning or midday. Not only do you wash off the sweat and fatigue from the work you did before, but I’ve found it makes me more alert and willing to do the tasks I didn’t feel motivated to finish.

3. BALANCING MY DIET

As a chronic snacker, I’d often find myself eating foods that never made me full. After noticing this, I began replacing chips with berries, candy with granola bars. Not only did this help sustain my energy levels through the day, I felt more full and didn’t binge eat looking for satisfaction. Additionally, I began to introduce a wider variety of fresh produce and fiber into my diet. These foods made me feel full for longer, and less greasy or heavy than heavily processed foods.

4. SPENDING TIME IN NATURE

As a student, there are some days when the stress of an assignment or upcoming midterm begins to make my mind spiral. In times like these I doubt my capabilities, and get into a funk. The easiest way to remedy these feelings is simply by going outside, taking a walk, with or without music, and breathing in the fresh air makes all the difference. Even when it’s raining, finding fifteen minutes in my day to take a lap around campus and appreciate the greenery around me allows for my mind to ground itself, and can sometimes even unlock tiny epiphanies.

5. CONTACT MY PARENTS AND OTHER LOVED ONES

My parents have always been the greatest support system in my life, and maintaining a schedule with them has provided me something to look forward to. By scheduling a phone call once a week, I have something to anticipate. Whether it be my mom showing me old baby photos or my dad talking about his oatmeal recipe, spending quality time with the people closest to me gives my mind the ultimate reset.

As a student in college, I often feel isolated from a lot of the world around me. By taking the time to care for my mental health by consistently doing these five things has helped me both academically and socially. It’s not to say this works for everyone, but I think they’re all worth a shot.